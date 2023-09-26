ICC World Cup 2023 | Tamim Iqbal finds no mention in Bangladesh's 15-man squad
Tamim Iqbal's brief comeback from retirement did not go according to plan for the veteran opener|
ICC
The Bangladesh Cricket Board announced the travelling contingent for the marquee event in India two days ahead of the final deadline, with Shakib Al Hasan as skipper. Tamim was omitted without explanation after the batter recently played his first ODI since reversing his decision to retire in July.
Bangladesh's squad, announced shortly after their third ODI against New Zealand in Mirpur, features Litton Das, Tanzid Hasan, and Najmul Hossain Shanto as the top-order options while Shakib, Towhid Hridoy and Mushfiqur Rahim form the middle-order. The side contains three spin all-rounders in Mahmud Ullah, Mahedi Hasan, and Mehidy Hasan Miraz while Nasum Ahmed is set to play as a specialist spinner for the Tigers. In Ebadot Hossain's absence due to injury, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan, and Hasan Mahmud will form the pace attack for the team.
Tamim Iqbal exclusion, according to ESPN Cricinfo, could be a result of the 34-year-old's continuing back injury concerns. The veteran had led the squad to a direct qualification over the likes of Sri Lanka and West Indies but announced his retirement from the format earlier in the year following a streak of injuries and disagreements with the board. However, Tamim had reversed his decision just a day later after an intervention from the country's Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina even though he was forced to remain on the sidelines due to issues with his back. The opener finally made his return in the recent second ODI against New Zealand on Saturday and even though he mustered a handy 44 runs, Tamim admitted to 'lot of discomfort' after the encounter.
Bangladesh are set to open their World Cup campaign against Afghanistan in Dharamsala on October 7 following warm-up clashes against England and Sri Lanka.
Bangladesh's World Cup Squad: Shakib Al Hasan (captain), Mushfiqur Rahim, Litton Das (vice-captain), Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam, Nasum Ahmed, Mahedi Hasan, Tanzid Hasan, Tanzim Hasan, Mahmudullah