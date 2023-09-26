ICC World Cup 2023 | Tamim Iqbal finds no mention in Bangladesh's 15-man squad

Tamim Iqbal exclusion, according to ESPN Cricinfo, could be a result of the 34-year-old's continuing back injury concerns. The veteran had led the squad to a direct qualification over the likes of Sri Lanka and West Indies but announced his retirement from the format earlier in the year following a streak of injuries and disagreements with the board. However, Tamim had reversed his decision just a day later after an intervention from the country's Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina even though he was forced to remain on the sidelines due to issues with his back. The opener finally made his return in the recent second ODI against New Zealand on Saturday and even though he mustered a handy 44 runs, Tamim admitted to 'lot of discomfort' after the encounter.