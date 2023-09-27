More Options

IND vs. AUS | Twiterrati laughs as Bumrah pleads Jadeja to spare his head from rocket throw

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

Hilarious incidents in a match are essential to ease the stress and pressure of the game for a while. In the 3rd ODI between India and Australia, the crowd in Rajkot stadium went into splits as Bumrah pleaded Jadeja to spare his head as he aimed the stumps to attempt to run out Marnus Labuschagne.

In the 3rd ODI match between India and Australia, with the hosts leading 2-0 in the series, the Aussies won the toss and elected to bat first. The Aussies scored 352/7 and put up a target of 353 for the hosts to chase.

During the fifth ball of the 47th over, Bumrah and Jadeja’s on-field hilarious made everyone on the field and off the field go in absolute splits. Just when Labuschagne and Pat Cummins decided to go for a quick single towards backward point, Jadeja picked up the ball and chucked it like-a-rocket towards the bowler's end. Bumrah was continuously pleading with Jadeja not to go for the throw, saying Mat Mat Mat, translated to No No No in English. Jadeja was having none of it though as he had a shy at nothing in general as the ball flew over Bumrah’s head making him duck and ultimately sit down on the ground smiling.

The Twitterati reacted with a lot of reactions on this hilarious on field comedy saga between Jadeja and Bumrah.

