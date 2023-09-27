IND vs. AUS | Twiterrati laughs as Bumrah pleads Jadeja to spare his head from rocket throw

During the fifth ball of the 47th over, Bumrah and Jadeja’s on-field hilarious made everyone on the field and off the field go in absolute splits. Just when Labuschagne and Pat Cummins decided to go for a quick single towards backward point, Jadeja picked up the ball and chucked it like-a-rocket towards the bowler's end. Bumrah was continuously pleading with Jadeja not to go for the throw, saying Mat Mat Mat, translated to No No No in English. Jadeja was having none of it though as he had a shy at nothing in general as the ball flew over Bumrah’s head making him duck and ultimately sit down on the ground smiling.