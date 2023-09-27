IND vs. AUS | Twiterrati laughs as Bumrah pleads Jadeja to spare his head from rocket throw
Hilarious incidents in a match are essential to ease the stress and pressure of the game for a while. In the 3rd ODI between India and Australia, the crowd in Rajkot stadium went into splits as Bumrah pleaded Jadeja to spare his head as he aimed the stumps to attempt to run out Marnus Labuschagne.
In the 3rd ODI match between India and Australia, with the hosts leading 2-0 in the series, the Aussies won the toss and elected to bat first. The Aussies scored 352/7 and put up a target of 353 for the hosts to chase.
During the fifth ball of the 47th over, Bumrah and Jadeja’s on-field hilarious made everyone on the field and off the field go in absolute splits. Just when Labuschagne and Pat Cummins decided to go for a quick single towards backward point, Jadeja picked up the ball and chucked it like-a-rocket towards the bowler's end. Bumrah was continuously pleading with Jadeja not to go for the throw, saying Mat Mat Mat, translated to No No No in English. Jadeja was having none of it though as he had a shy at nothing in general as the ball flew over Bumrah’s head making him duck and ultimately sit down on the ground smiling.
The Twitterati reacted with a lot of reactions on this hilarious on field comedy saga between Jadeja and Bumrah.
Jadeja almost injured Bumrah
September 27, 2023
Duck to survive
Jasprit Bumrah requested Ravindra Jadeja to take it easy and not throw it.— Aadarsh (@AadarshParab) September 27, 2023
Jadeja throws and Bumrah had to duck it. pic.twitter.com/kC61HIcx9H
Chill
Bumrah asked Jadeja to chill and not throw it. But Jadeja still threw, and Bumrah had to duck! 😅 #INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/dR6Llghmvg— Vipin Tiwari (@vipintiwari952) September 27, 2023
LOL
Bc jadeja kaha throw maar Raha h 🤣— Googly (@Googly808) September 27, 2023
Don't throw
Bumrah to jadeja : Matt karooo pic.twitter.com/yhbR24e68V— WicketWizardry (@WicketWizardry) September 27, 2023
Saved by a margin
Jadeja trying to injure Bumrah be like— Madridista🤍 (@Middha_Riyaaz) September 27, 2023
Bhai abhi toh IPL bhi nhi aarha
Mushkil se aaya h woh 😅 pic.twitter.com/nh8ueJSGfO
Survived
Jasprit Bumrah requested Ravindra Jadeja to take it easy and not throw it.— Chendulekar (@chendulekar) September 27, 2023
Jadeja throws and Bumrah had to duck it. pic.twitter.com/FXFM197jdt
Mistake
Ye Jadeja bumrah ko injured kyun karna chah raha hai— カリード・アボット (@AbottKhalid) September 27, 2023
Not a good day
Bumrah 3/81 in 10 overs today!😜 #CWC23 #INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/gKiViBzjpC— CricFollow (@MuhammadJu56936) September 27, 2023
Expensive
Bumrah in his last 6 overs: 36 runs 2 wickets.— AR (@AR_____1998) September 27, 2023