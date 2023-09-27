More Options

IND VS AUS | Twitter abuzz as brilliant Bumrah executes perfect yorker to send Maxwell packing

IND VS AUS | Twitter abuzz as brilliant Bumrah executes perfect yorker to send Maxwell packing

13

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

no photo

Yorkers are a fast bowler's prized weapon and when perfectly delivered, as its difficult to execute, they leave batsmen in a host of problems. In the third ODI between India and Australia, Bumrah showcased his mastery, nailing a flawless yorker to dismiss Maxwell and send him back to the pavilion.

Australia opted to bat, and their innings progressed steadily as every batsman was determined to contribute to the scoreboard in Rajkot which saw the visitors pile on 267 in just 37 overs. Meanwhile, the Indian bowlers were striving to tighten their control over the run rate of the visiting team. Consequently, in the last ball of the 39th over, Jasprit Bumrah delivered an astonishingly perfect yorker that resulted in the dismissal of Glenn Maxwell.

Maxwell attempted to divert the yorker by angling the face of his bat, employing a common technique to direct the ball behind square on the offside. However, the yorker proved to be too swift and precise, slipping beneath Maxwell's bat. This failure to make contact with the ball led to his dismissal and gained a wicket for the Men in Blue. 

Twitter erupted in celebration, with users expressing their admiration for Bumrah's exceptional bowling brilliance.

This is perfection

The legend

Superb

Great comeback

Unplayable

Brilliant

Classic

Mind blowing

Boom Boom

Fantastic

Get updates! Follow us on

Open all