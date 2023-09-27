IND VS AUS | Twitter abuzz as brilliant Bumrah executes perfect yorker to send Maxwell packing

Australia opted to bat, and their innings progressed steadily as every batsman was determined to contribute to the scoreboard in Rajkot which saw the visitors pile on 267 in just 37 overs. Meanwhile, the Indian bowlers were striving to tighten their control over the run rate of the visiting team. Consequently, in the last ball of the 39th over, Jasprit Bumrah delivered an astonishingly perfect yorker that resulted in the dismissal of Glenn Maxwell.