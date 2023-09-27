IND VS AUS | Twitter reacts to Maxwell helping Australia seal consolation win in Rajkot

After Australia elected to bat first, David Warner and Mitch Marsh set a blistering pace during the powerplay, capitalizing on the hard new ball, accumulating a massive 90 runs. That came at a cost as Warner (56) succumbed to Prasidh's delivery. Shortly thereafter, Mitch Marsh found an able partner in Smith, and the two formed a solid partnership of 137 runs. The relentless heat in Rajkot had players scrambling for drinks to stay hydrated. The heat took its toll as Marsh fell four short of a century and Siraj struck to remove Smith (74) not long after with the scorecard reading 242/3 in just 31.3 overs. Marnus Labuschagne (72) tried to carry on from where the others left off but wickets kept tumbling at the other end. India bowled admirably in the death overs to restrict Australia to 352 in their allotted overs.