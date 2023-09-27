IND VS AUS | Twitter reacts to Maxwell helping Australia seal consolation win in Rajkot
In a thrilling cricket match between India and Australia in Rajkot, Glenn Maxwell remarkable bowling performance backing up a team effort with the bat secured a resounding victory of 66 runs. Rohit Sharma (81) and Virat Kohli (56) tried to mount a challenge but eventually fell short.
After Australia elected to bat first, David Warner and Mitch Marsh set a blistering pace during the powerplay, capitalizing on the hard new ball, accumulating a massive 90 runs. That came at a cost as Warner (56) succumbed to Prasidh's delivery. Shortly thereafter, Mitch Marsh found an able partner in Smith, and the two formed a solid partnership of 137 runs. The relentless heat in Rajkot had players scrambling for drinks to stay hydrated. The heat took its toll as Marsh fell four short of a century and Siraj struck to remove Smith (74) not long after with the scorecard reading 242/3 in just 31.3 overs. Marnus Labuschagne (72) tried to carry on from where the others left off but wickets kept tumbling at the other end. India bowled admirably in the death overs to restrict Australia to 352 in their allotted overs.
In their pursuit of the target, India forged two formidable partnerships, one between Rohit Sharma and Washington Sundar, which yielded 74 runs, and another between Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, producing 70 runs. However, Glenn Maxwell emerged as an unexpected stumbling block for India's chase. The 34-year-old all-rounder claimed the crucial wickets of big names, including Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Shreyas Iyer. Meanwhile, Josh Hazlewood joined the party by dismissing Suryakumar Yadav and Kuldeep Yadav. Jadeja (35) tried to mount a fight from his end but he ran out of partners as India ended up losing the game by 66 runs.
Cry
Me watching team India crumble before world cup pic.twitter.com/Jr9F9GcuAV— Sagar (@sagarcasm) September 27, 2023
India's hope
India couldn't win against Australia without Ruturaj Gaikwad— Yash (@CSKYash_) September 27, 2023
Carrying the hopes of India at the age of 26 pic.twitter.com/ILGywnVOsX
Pakistan's only focus
If Pakistan beat Netherlands, and if Australia defeat India in the World Cup match in Chennai - Pakistan will officially become the No. 1 ODI team in the world again ❤️❤️ #CWC23 #WorldCup2023 #INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/ntsxQwZBVa— Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) September 27, 2023
Beast mode activated
Australia be like #INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/STdutxDFQR— Rajabets 🇮🇳👑 (@smileagainraja) September 27, 2023
Scary stat
Ind against Australia— Ankit 🚬 (@Imankit6908) September 27, 2023
- Under Kohli Captaincy
• M - 17 • Won - 11 • Win % - 64.70
- Under Rohit Captaincy
• M - 5 • Won - 0 • Win % - 0
Kohli >>> Rohit as captain against big teams pic.twitter.com/Vz2aVc3bc9
Not good
Rohit Sharma captaincy record against Australia in ODIs— Priyanshu (@PriyanshuVK18K) September 27, 2023
Matches - 3
Win - 0
Lost - 3
He's not even captaincy meterial still he steals captaincy from Kohli by political game #INDvsAUS #ViratKohli𓃵 pic.twitter.com/yvB5W3FbZx
A delight
Hitman Rohit Sharma's Sixes Against Australia Today !!#RohitSharma #Rohit #INDvsAUSpic.twitter.com/H78hfqgOZV— Daily Dose of Cricketing Shots (@Incrediblesixes) September 27, 2023
A team?
Richest cricket board got destroyed completely by australia A team ☕😂#INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/eL56Wo0p3r— 𝗭𝗨𝗡𝗔𝗜𝗥𝗔🏏🇵🇰 (@ItxmeZuni) September 27, 2023
Onto to the world cup
Rohit Sharma against Australia in last 3 matches as a captain :— Aarav (@sigma__male_) September 27, 2023
Lost
Lost
Lost
Rohit Sharma can only win matches against minnow teams. His captaincy is getting exposed against top teams.#INDvsAUS #RohitSharma pic.twitter.com/g5JRU2j0TM
LOL
An rcbian had to come back from the injury & deliver for Australia to avoid the shameful whitewash— arfan (@Im__Arfan) September 27, 2023