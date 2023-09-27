More Options

IND VS AUS | Twitter reacts to Maxwell helping Australia seal consolation win in Rajkot

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

In a thrilling cricket match between India and Australia in Rajkot, Glenn Maxwell remarkable bowling performance backing up a team effort with the bat secured a resounding victory of 66 runs. Rohit Sharma (81) and Virat Kohli (56) tried to mount a challenge but eventually fell short.

After Australia elected to bat first, David Warner and Mitch Marsh set a blistering pace during the powerplay, capitalizing on the hard new ball, accumulating a massive 90 runs. That came at a cost as Warner (56) succumbed to Prasidh's delivery. Shortly thereafter, Mitch Marsh found an able partner in Smith, and the two formed a solid partnership of 137 runs. The relentless heat in Rajkot had players scrambling for drinks to stay hydrated. The heat took its toll as Marsh fell four short of a century and Siraj struck to remove Smith (74) not long after with the scorecard reading 242/3 in just 31.3 overs. Marnus Labuschagne (72) tried to carry on from where the others left off but wickets kept tumbling at the other end. India bowled admirably in the death overs to restrict Australia to 352 in their allotted overs.

In their pursuit of the target, India forged two formidable partnerships, one between Rohit Sharma and Washington Sundar, which yielded 74 runs, and another between Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, producing 70 runs. However, Glenn Maxwell emerged as an unexpected stumbling block for India's chase. The 34-year-old all-rounder claimed the crucial wickets of big names, including Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Shreyas Iyer. Meanwhile, Josh Hazlewood joined the party by dismissing Suryakumar Yadav and Kuldeep Yadav. Jadeja (35) tried to mount a fight from his end but he ran out of partners as India ended up losing the game by 66 runs. 

