IND VS AUS | Twitter reacts to Maxwell's reflexes on display as he snares Rohit Sharma's bullet

The pivotal moment arrived when Maxwell entered the bowling attack, and it marked a significant turning point for the visitors. In the 21st over, he delivered an extraordinary catch off his own bowling. Rohit, who was smashing the ball to all corners, got a half volley that he hit as hard as he could down the ground. However, Maxwell outstretched his right hand and somehow the ball stuck it it. Not only was Rohit shocked by it but the bowler was as well which was very evident in his reaction.