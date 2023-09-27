More Options

IND VS AUS | Twitter reacts to Maxwell's reflexes on display as he snares Rohit Sharma's bullet

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

When bowlers manage to secure a catch off their own bowling, the emotions that follow are pure elegance as the mantra is 'catches win matches'. Such a moment unfolded during the clash between India and Australia when Maxwell dismissed Rohit Sharma with a stunning fraction of a second reflex catch.

India embarked on their pursuit of the 353-run target with aggressive batting from Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Their partnership, ignited after the dismissal of Washington Sundar at 74/1 in the 11 overs, exerted pressure on the Australian side, prompting them to seek an early breakthrough to regain control of the game.

The pivotal moment arrived when Maxwell entered the bowling attack, and it marked a significant turning point for the visitors. In the 21st over, he delivered an extraordinary catch off his own bowling. Rohit, who was smashing the ball to all corners, got a half volley that he hit as hard as he could down the ground. However, Maxwell outstretched his right hand and somehow the ball stuck it it. Not only was Rohit shocked by it but the bowler was as well which was very evident in his reaction. 

Twitter started pouring reactions as it was a truly outstanding reflex catch, a moment of sheer cricketing brilliance.

