IND vs. AUS | Twitter reacts to Steve Smith turning Rajkot into Spa to deal with heat

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

With matches this season mostly getting washed due to heavy rains, Rajkot offered the exact opposite. In the 3rd ODI between India and Australia, Smith got some pampering calling out for a chair and cold compress on the field while he was struggling to deal with the weather in the stadium.

In the 3rd ODI match between India and Australia in Rajkot, the Aussies won the toss and elected to bat first. Mitchell Marsh scored an 84 ball 96 before being dismissed by Kuldeep Yadav in the 28th over. But it was in the same over, when Steve Smith who was playing at 61 off 50 balls, was seen struggling on the pitch, with the heat in Rajkot making it hard for the Aussie batsman to stay out in the middle for too long. 

As drinks were called so that the players could get some much needed hydration and rest, Steve Smith received much more than that. Players from the dressing room rushed onto the field with ice packs, cold compress, and a chair for Smith, making it look like a Spa treatment being given on-field to the Aussie legend.

The Twitterati reacted to this on-field incident, by Aussie players, giving a royal-like treatment to Smith on the field as the weather at Rajkot became too baking hot for the visitors.

