IND vs. AUS | Twitter reacts to Steve Smith turning Rajkot into Spa to deal with heat
With matches this season mostly getting washed due to heavy rains, Rajkot offered the exact opposite. In the 3rd ODI between India and Australia, Smith got some pampering calling out for a chair and cold compress on the field while he was struggling to deal with the weather in the stadium.
In the 3rd ODI match between India and Australia in Rajkot, the Aussies won the toss and elected to bat first. Mitchell Marsh scored an 84 ball 96 before being dismissed by Kuldeep Yadav in the 28th over. But it was in the same over, when Steve Smith who was playing at 61 off 50 balls, was seen struggling on the pitch, with the heat in Rajkot making it hard for the Aussie batsman to stay out in the middle for too long.
As drinks were called so that the players could get some much needed hydration and rest, Steve Smith received much more than that. Players from the dressing room rushed onto the field with ice packs, cold compress, and a chair for Smith, making it look like a Spa treatment being given on-field to the Aussie legend.
The Twitterati reacted to this on-field incident, by Aussie players, giving a royal-like treatment to Smith on the field as the weather at Rajkot became too baking hot for the visitors.
Typical Virat
When GOATs take a break 🕺🫶#IndiaCricketKaNayaGhar #TeamIndia #IDFCFirstBankODITrophy #ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/yQ8V0jvrj2— JioCinema (@JioCinema) September 27, 2023
Too hot for Smith
September 27, 2023
Searing heat
Searing heat in Rajkot ☀️— Nasir Hanif (@NasirHanif16) September 27, 2023
Steven Smith takes a well-deserved drink break, while Virat Kohli shares insights with the fresh face, Marnus Labuschagne. 🔥🏏 #INDvAUS"#stevesmith #warner #maxwell #heat #BabarAzam𓃵 pic.twitter.com/nYlPe44J6o
Greatness
GREATNESS 💯#SteveSmith has been dismissed for 74, but played a brilliant innings in heat.— Syed Aadil Rizvi (@SyedAadilRizvi) September 27, 2023
Showing great courage & determination
He is a true warrior, and I want to praise him for his efforts.#INDvsAUS #Cricket #Smith #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/KJNeRIJvpc
True
Chair, towell & ice bucks were brought up for Steve Smith to counter the heat. Looks like heat will be an important factor during the whole WC. pic.twitter.com/8E0Ff6ycYW— Ali (@Ali71931790) September 27, 2023
Virat having fun!
Hahah...😄 No matter what the situation is, his dance never stops.— 𝑮𝒂𝒖𝒓𝒂𝒗 𝑹𝒂𝒊 (@IacGaurav) September 27, 2023
Virat kohli having fun while smith having heat of Indian summer.#ViratKohli is Really a walking emoji pack...#INDvsAUS #3rdODI#AsianGames2023 #ICCWorldCup #Tiger3Teaser pic.twitter.com/NSUCl5e1ug
LOL
Rajkot heat 1— Amy 🌈 (@Middlclssmowgli) September 27, 2023
Smith 0
Correct
Smith probably didn't want to take the risk of a not out from the third umpire in that heat 🤪— Saurabh Malhotra (@MalhotraSaurabh) September 27, 2023
VK special
📷: Jio cinema— Dhruv Jha (@dhruvvvv18) September 27, 2023
Hahah... No matter what the situation is, his dance never stops. Virat kohli having fun while smith having heat of Indian summer#INDvsAUS #ICCWorldCup2023 #ICCWorldCup #3rdODI pic.twitter.com/FDzajqrkJz
Extreme
Extreme heat of Rajot.— Aadarsh (@AadarshParab) September 27, 2023
Steven Smith having drinks while sitting on the chair.
Virat Kohli having a chat with the new batter, Marnus Labuschagne. pic.twitter.com/M3olzm9SzE
True warrior
Steve Smith is a true warrior. He's struggling in the Rajkot heat, but he's not giving up. He's batting out there and fighting for his team. #INDvAUS #Cricket #Respect #SteveSmith #INDvsAUS #Smith pic.twitter.com/BltUtqOmNl— Syed Aadil Rizvi (@SyedAadilRizvi) September 27, 2023