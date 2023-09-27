Twitter reacts as Dipendra Airee of Nepal shatters Yuvraj Singh's 12 ball 50 record
In the ever-evolving world of cricket, record-breaking moments are a daily occurrence due to the game's increasing quality and competitiveness. A historic milestone was achieved by Dipendra Airee shattering Yuviraj Singh 12 ball fifty with his iconic 9-ball fifty at the Asian Games on Wednesday.
In the opening match of the Men's Asian Games between Nepal and Mongolia in Hangzhou, Airee had come to the crease following the fall of the third wicket during the 19th over of the match. He had managed to clear the boundary ropes with eight of the ten balls he had faced during his innings.
Prior to Airee's record-breaking performance, the previous quickest fifty in international cricket had been held by several notable cricketers, including Yuvraj Singh, Chris Gayle, and Hazratullah Zazai, all of whom had achieved their fifties in 12 balls. Yuvraj Singh's iconic innings against England in Durban in 2007 had been particularly memorable, and his record had stood for quite some time until Airee's phenomenal achievement.
Dipendra Singh Airee's incredible batting display had etched his name into the annals of cricket history. Twitter was in awe of Airee's performance, undoubtedly to be remembered as one of the most remarkable and record-breaking moments in the history of international cricket, showcasing the evolving and dynamic nature of the sport.
Dipendra Singh Airee's record will never be broken in any format in cricket. 50 in 9 balls 🔥🔥🔥— Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) September 27, 2023
His record can only be equaled, but no player can surpass it. It's EA CRICKET 07 & Stick Cricket in real life. His inns: 6, 6, 6, 6, 6, 6, 2, 6, 6. Unbelievable 😱 #AsianGames2023 pic.twitter.com/Ozk7mP3huJ
