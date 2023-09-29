More Options

PAK vs. NZ | Twitter in awe as Rizwan celebrates with Sodhi after Babar ‘gets bowled’

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

In the realm of international cricket, moments of true sportsmanship are rare gems. During the World Cup warm-up match between Pakistan and New Zealand fans worldwide were left in awe and admiration of Mohammad Rizwan's heartwarming celebration with Ish Sodhi after Babar Azam's ‘dismissal’.

Pakistan and New Zealand locked horns in the ICC Cricket World Cup warm-up match in Hyderabad with the Shaheens winning the toss and electing to bat first. The Kiwis made early in-roads into the Pakistan line-up as Imam-ul-Haq (1) and Abdullah Shafiqiue (14) were back in the hut as early as the 12th over. However, the ever-reliable pair of Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan put up a solid fight with a 114-run partnership of the second wicket. 

While the partnership was an intense one with both teams putting on a show, there was still some room for non-cricketing entertainment. On the second ball of the 18th over, Babar Azam stepped aside from the batting crease while Ish Sodhi was still in his run-up. The Kiwi decided to bowl the ball anyway and clean-bowled the Pakistani skipper. Sodhi took the joke a step further when he decided to celebrate the wicket as well. As the umpire signalled a dead ball, the leggie walked back to his mark with a smile on his face. Even Rizwan joined in as he high-fived Sodhi with both players exchanging a wholesome moment.

Twitter reacted with a lot of love and respect for both the players for upholding the true spirit of sportsmanship and the game.The wholesome moment!

Probably the only way Sodhi thought he could get Babar!

Rizwan didn’t show any mercy even though he had that wholesome moment with Sodhi!

Indians have nothing but love for the Pakistan cricket team!

Warming up the engine for the main event!

Rizwan’s top fan!

Raining praises!

Can this heal all the wounds of the Asia Cup?

Brilliant Gesture or this is what happens in warm up matches?

Haters owned!

