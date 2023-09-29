PAK vs. NZ | Twitter in awe as Rizwan celebrates with Sodhi after Babar ‘gets bowled’

While the partnership was an intense one with both teams putting on a show, there was still some room for non-cricketing entertainment. On the second ball of the 18th over, Babar Azam stepped aside from the batting crease while Ish Sodhi was still in his run-up. The Kiwi decided to bowl the ball anyway and clean-bowled the Pakistani skipper. Sodhi took the joke a step further when he decided to celebrate the wicket as well. As the umpire signalled a dead ball, the leggie walked back to his mark with a smile on his face. Even Rizwan joined in as he high-fived Sodhi with both players exchanging a wholesome moment.