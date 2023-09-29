PAK vs. NZ | Twitter in awe as Rizwan celebrates with Sodhi after Babar ‘gets bowled’
In the realm of international cricket, moments of true sportsmanship are rare gems. During the World Cup warm-up match between Pakistan and New Zealand fans worldwide were left in awe and admiration of Mohammad Rizwan's heartwarming celebration with Ish Sodhi after Babar Azam's ‘dismissal’.
Pakistan and New Zealand locked horns in the ICC Cricket World Cup warm-up match in Hyderabad with the Shaheens winning the toss and electing to bat first. The Kiwis made early in-roads into the Pakistan line-up as Imam-ul-Haq (1) and Abdullah Shafiqiue (14) were back in the hut as early as the 12th over. However, the ever-reliable pair of Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan put up a solid fight with a 114-run partnership of the second wicket.
While the partnership was an intense one with both teams putting on a show, there was still some room for non-cricketing entertainment. On the second ball of the 18th over, Babar Azam stepped aside from the batting crease while Ish Sodhi was still in his run-up. The Kiwi decided to bowl the ball anyway and clean-bowled the Pakistani skipper. Sodhi took the joke a step further when he decided to celebrate the wicket as well. As the umpire signalled a dead ball, the leggie walked back to his mark with a smile on his face. Even Rizwan joined in as he high-fived Sodhi with both players exchanging a wholesome moment.
Twitter reacted with a lot of love and respect for both the players for upholding the true spirit of sportsmanship and the game.The wholesome moment!
September 29, 2023
Probably the only way Sodhi thought he could get Babar!
Ish sodhi just said to Rizwan that "Iska wicket lena bahut mushkil hai"— Wickets Hitting (@offpacedelivery) September 29, 2023
Rizwan didn’t show any mercy even though he had that wholesome moment with Sodhi!
Muhammad Rizwan two back to back FOURs to Ish Sodhi.....#PAKvsNZ #CWC2023 #CWC23 #Hyderabad— Saqib Shah (@SaqibStats) September 29, 2023
Indians have nothing but love for the Pakistan cricket team!
Rizwan said "Indian people has given lots of love at the airport, it's just like our fans love us back in Lahore, Karachi & Peshawar". pic.twitter.com/gXCk4aZUwk— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) September 29, 2023
Warming up the engine for the main event!
Well played, Rizwan....!!!!— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) September 29, 2023
He scored 103 runs from 94 balls in the Warm-up match against New Zealand, Babar & Rizwan scoring runs is great news for Pakistan. pic.twitter.com/W9GgDWXxh9
Rizwan’s top fan!
Babar always being Rizwan’s biggest fan is my favourite part of cricket pic.twitter.com/m6QVy2wa2Z— adi ✨🇧🇩 shakib’s salt era (@notanotheradi) September 29, 2023
Raining praises!
Mohammad Rizwan might not be pleasing to eye, might not fit into your agenda, might be too orthodox, might be taunted as "smileson" but when it comes to performance, you can't doubt him. Countless ocassions now in which he built the innings from scratch and carried it forward.… pic.twitter.com/Ndn6EtCKPt— Nawaz 🇵🇰 (@Rnawaz31888) September 29, 2023
Can this heal all the wounds of the Asia Cup?
seeing babar & rizwan bat together HEALS ME. pic.twitter.com/5vCOLpCXDO— zoha. (@cricrants) September 29, 2023
Brilliant Gesture or this is what happens in warm up matches?
Mohammad Rizwan retires after scoring 103 off 94 balls, no bowler could get him out! He wants other batters to play too. What a gesture ♥️♥️♥️ #WorldCup2023 #CWC23 pic.twitter.com/2BsGOjKRnT— Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) September 29, 2023
Haters owned!
Rizwan is just leg side player. 🤫#MohammadRizwan #WorldCup2023 pic.twitter.com/iWJKJQfoXC— Shaharyar Ejaz 🏏 (@SharyOfficial) September 29, 2023