PAK vs NZ | Twitter laughs at Abdullah Shafique for striking heroic pose after being stumped by Latham

Latham inflicted more damage on Pakistan as he dismissed Abdullah Shafique. Bowling the 12th over, Santner decided to toss up the ball to the Pakistan opener. Seeing the flight of the ball, Shafique decided to come down the track and play an expansive lofted drive over extra cover. However, as the ball turned away from the right hander, he completely missed the line and Latham did the rest behind the wicket. What was funny, though, was the fact that Shafique continued to hold his heroic pose even after Latham had whipped the bails off.