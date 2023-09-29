PAK vs NZ | Twitter laughs at Abdullah Shafique for striking heroic pose after being stumped by Latham
In the dynamic world of cricket, unexpected moments of humor often take center stage. In the recent World Cup warm-up match between Pakistan and New Zealand, fans were left in splits as Abdullah Shafique struck a heroic pose showing a cover drive even after being stumped by Tom Latham.
In the practice match of the ICC Cricket World Cup between Pakistan and New Zealand played at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad, the Shaheens won the toss and elected to bat first. The Kiwis got an early breakthrough as Imam-ul-Haq (1) was dismissed in the third over by Matt Henry and caught by Tom Latham behind the stumps.
Latham inflicted more damage on Pakistan as he dismissed Abdullah Shafique. Bowling the 12th over, Santner decided to toss up the ball to the Pakistan opener. Seeing the flight of the ball, Shafique decided to come down the track and play an expansive lofted drive over extra cover. However, as the ball turned away from the right hander, he completely missed the line and Latham did the rest behind the wicket. What was funny, though, was the fact that Shafique continued to hold his heroic pose even after Latham had whipped the bails off.
Twiteratti went into splits on this extraordinary and unnecessary show of heroism by the Pakistani opener even after being dismissed.The moment!
Abdullah Shafique gets STUMPED #PAKvsNZ #nzvspak #Cricket #ICC #PCB #HIGHLIGHT #Sport #WarmUp #Pakistan #NewZealand #NZ #Pak #WorldCup2023 #WorldCup #ICCWorldCup2023 #ICCWorldCup pic.twitter.com/05l5Pw0Gt3— Neha (@ind_finity) September 29, 2023
When Abdullah Shafique was asked to explain why he did that!
Abdullah shafique to Nz#PAKvNZ pic.twitter.com/9xddzGKD3M— F A I Z I 🚩 (@uffffaizi) September 29, 2023
Babar’s reaction says it all!
Babar Azam looked upset on Abdullah Shafique's wicket, without a doubt he should have shown maturity!#BabarAzam #PAKvNZ #WorldCup2023 pic.twitter.com/GtGikd2Bpx— Sohaib (@Sohaib_Iqbal_) September 29, 2023
Looks like Abdullah was in a hurry!
Babar Azam telling Abdullah Shafique, there was no need to play like that, it seemed on his way back to the pavilion.#PakistanTeam #PAKvNZ #PAKvsNZ #CWC23 pic.twitter.com/7XkChw3l3n— Ameer Hamza Asif (@AmeerHamzaAsif) September 29, 2023
Now that is hilarious!
Find Abdullah Shafique in this pic#PAKvNZ pic.twitter.com/KWR93wcd7u— ➰ (@Vibebouncer) September 29, 2023
Expectation vs Reality!
What was that Abdullah Shafique? 👀💀#PAKvNZ #CWC23 pic.twitter.com/rYxLp4jSBZ— okokokok (@welpan11) September 29, 2023
Indian fans did not hold back!
Abdullah shafique holding pose after missing the ball and getting out😂#PAKvNZ #CWC23 #CWC2023 #BabarAzam𓃵 pic.twitter.com/BgiWlMF9Fw— tecnology A (@AjayAjayor34140) September 29, 2023
What was he even thinking?
He stood like, that is out of the ground 🏏 😂 #Abdullah #PAKvNZ #WorldCup2023 #WarmUp pic.twitter.com/0V41ft17mB— Block_Diversity v.8 ™️ (@i_bot404) September 29, 2023
Chances don’t come by easily!
Abdullah Shafique wasted a chance to cement his place for World games. pic.twitter.com/Ba1jqIkBbk— Abu Bakar Tarar (@abubakarSays_) September 29, 2023
Pakistan fans to Abdullah!
Babar to Abdullah Shafique: pic.twitter.com/SbNuqxI66d— Zain Malik (@malik_zain987) September 29, 2023