PAK vs NZ | Twitter laughs at Abdullah Shafique for striking heroic pose after being stumped by Latham

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

In the dynamic world of cricket, unexpected moments of humor often take center stage. In the recent World Cup warm-up match between Pakistan and New Zealand, fans were left in splits as Abdullah Shafique struck a heroic pose showing a cover drive even after being stumped by Tom Latham.

In the practice match of the ICC Cricket World Cup between Pakistan and New Zealand played at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad, the Shaheens won the toss and elected to bat first. The Kiwis got an early breakthrough as Imam-ul-Haq (1) was dismissed in the third over by Matt Henry and caught by Tom Latham behind the stumps. 

Latham inflicted more damage on Pakistan as he dismissed Abdullah Shafique. Bowling the 12th over, Santner decided to toss up the ball to the Pakistan opener. Seeing the flight of the ball, Shafique decided to come down the track and play an expansive lofted drive over extra cover. However, as the ball turned away from the right hander, he completely missed the line and Latham did the rest behind the wicket. What was funny, though, was the fact that Shafique continued to hold his heroic pose even after Latham had whipped the bails off. 

