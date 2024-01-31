ILT20 | Knight Riders take massive leap as Russell-Pepper outshine Giants in rain-interrupted affair
A convincing win over the Gulf Giants saw the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders leapfrog to the third spot in the points table after languishing at the bottom before the contest. Andre Russell’s all-round show coupled with Michael-Kyle Pepper’s fifty eclipsed Chris Lynn’s belligerent knock in Dubai.
Unlike their counterparts, Michael-Kyle Pepper and Joe Clarke offered a rollicking start to the Knight Riders after assaulting Dominic Drakes and Mujeeb Ur Rahman for eleven and fourteen runs in their respective first overs. Their effort was accompanied by 22 extras inside the powerplay that propelled the scoreboard to 62/0 inside the field restrictions. Right after, Mujeeb Ur Rahman returned for his second over and outfoxed Joe Clarke, following it up with yet another scalp by dismissing Alishan Sharafu in the 11th over. Despite the two blows, Pepper continued to play his natural game and notched up a match-defining half-century before getting cleaned up by Richard Gleeson in the succeeding over. Although the Knight Riders lost another wicket, Andre Russell ensured that the runs came thick and fast with the scoreboard reflecting 131/4 at the stroke of the second strategic timeout. To everyone’s surprise, the rain showed up then but luckily it turned out to be a passing shower, paving the way for a quickfire 30 off 13 balls from Russell to seal the deal with ten balls to spare.
