SA20 | Twitter and Sam Curran in awe as Nealan van Heerden grabs stunner to dismiss Phil Salt
The athleticism on the cricket field can result in some jaw-dropping moments, especially if it is a spectacular catch pulled off to push the bar beyond imagination. MI Cape Town’s Nealan van Heerden showcased his splendid reflexes blended with utmost composure to scalp Phil Salt’s wicket.
However, things went downturn in the second over bowled by Sam Curran and the crowd witnessed one of the best catches of the tournament. On the second ball, Curran bowled a full-length delivery outside off and Salt got forward and swung the willow. The swing resulted in a fat top-edge with the ball going miles up in the air with Nealan van Heerden running back around square leg region, composed him and reverse-cups grabbing a stunning screamer. Van Heerden overran in the process but kept his composure and took the catch. Curran looked stunned as he couldn't believe what he witnessed, and closed his mouth with his hands in amazement.
The Twitterverse lauded Heerden’s effort and took to social media to pour out their emotion.
KKKK