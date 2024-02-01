More Options

SA20 | Twitter astonished as Brevis smacks No-Look Six in spectacular display at Centurion

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

Nothing is more pleasing than a batter hitting a monstrous no-look six and dispatching it to crowd. MI Cape Town’s Dewald Brevis was at his absolute best in replicating his signature style of hitting a six without looking at the soaring delivery in a crucial encounter against the Pretoria Capitals.

‌Opting to bat first worked wonders for the MI Cape Town as openers Rassie van der Dussen and Ryan Rickleton thrashed the Pretoria Capitals bowling scoring 66/1 at the end of the powerplay. However, after van der Dussen’s departure in the 5th over, the Capitals were hopeful to restrict MICT to a modest number in 10 overs. But things went haywire for the Capitals bowling as the visitors showed no mercy and smacked the white cherry out of the park. The MICT innings were powered later by Dewald Brevis and Sam Curran who pushed their side to 198/4 in 17 overs. Brevis, who had an arduous season seemed exceptional with the bat scoring 66 off 32 deliveries blended with his distinctive flair of hitting a ‘No Look’ six.

On the first ball of the 18th over bowled by Daryn Dupavillon bowled a full-length deliver in the slot on the stumps. Brevis lofted it towards wide long on and launched six without looking at where the ball went. As soon as Brevis hit the six, roars of excitement filled the air at Centurion and were thoroughly impressed with Brevis’ personalised touch, which he replicated from MICT’s game against the Joburg Super Kings. With Brevis’s impressive innings, the visitors posted a mammoth total of 248/4 in 20 overs.

The Twitterverse was impressed with Brevis’ daring effort and took to social media to laud the lad.

