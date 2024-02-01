SA20 | Twitter astonished as Brevis smacks No-Look Six in spectacular display at Centurion

‌Opting to bat first worked wonders for the MI Cape Town as openers Rassie van der Dussen and Ryan Rickleton thrashed the Pretoria Capitals bowling scoring 66/1 at the end of the powerplay. However, after van der Dussen’s departure in the 5th over, the Capitals were hopeful to restrict MICT to a modest number in 10 overs. But things went haywire for the Capitals bowling as the visitors showed no mercy and smacked the white cherry out of the park. The MICT innings were powered later by Dewald Brevis and Sam Curran who pushed their side to 198/4 in 17 overs. Brevis, who had an arduous season seemed exceptional with the bat scoring 66 off 32 deliveries blended with his distinctive flair of hitting a ‘No Look’ six.