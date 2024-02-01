SA20 | Twitter astonished as Brevis smacks No-Look Six in spectacular display at Centurion
Nothing is more pleasing than a batter hitting a monstrous no-look six and dispatching it to crowd. MI Cape Town’s Dewald Brevis was at his absolute best in replicating his signature style of hitting a six without looking at the soaring delivery in a crucial encounter against the Pretoria Capitals.
On the first ball of the 18th over bowled by Daryn Dupavillon bowled a full-length deliver in the slot on the stumps. Brevis lofted it towards wide long on and launched six without looking at where the ball went. As soon as Brevis hit the six, roars of excitement filled the air at Centurion and were thoroughly impressed with Brevis’ personalised touch, which he replicated from MICT’s game against the Joburg Super Kings. With Brevis’s impressive innings, the visitors posted a mammoth total of 248/4 in 20 overs.
The Twitterverse was impressed with Brevis’ daring effort and took to social media to laud the lad.
February 1, 2024
Are you serious Brevis Bruh ? 🥵🔥pic.twitter.com/xfezfFsEhm— Sohel. (@SohelVkf) February 1, 2024
Too late but finally a Dewald Brevis show in SA20 league. Brevis nation, we have arrived. pic.twitter.com/8aHPwvEl5m— R A T N I S H (@LoyalSachinFan) February 1, 2024
Man, Best Ever No Look Six 🔥🔥— Rajiv (@Rajiv1841) February 1, 2024
Dewald Brevis💙pic.twitter.com/6LrqZkT5ei
Box office 🍿🔥— Anuj Nitin Prabhu (@APTalksCricket) February 1, 2024
The guy gets bogged down by expectations and comparisons to a superhuman. Let him be himself. There's enough talent 🙌 pic.twitter.com/kvpuVWYdeZ
HOLY S****— Vinesh Prabhu (@vlp1994) February 1, 2024
NO LOOK SIX FROM DEWALD BREVIS
AND ANOTHER SIX AFTER THAT
Dewald Brevis ‼️🔥🔥🥵🥵🥵— Lawrence Bailey ⚪ 🇿🇦 (@LawrenceBailey0) February 1, 2024
Hitting no look voetsek sixes for fun‼️#CricketTwitter #SA20
Fifty for brevis 🥵💥 pic.twitter.com/HWGafS6F0q— Mumbai Indians TN FC™ (@MIFansClubTN) February 1, 2024
Does Brevis play golf? He must have a beautiful swing.— Shafiek Mouton (@fiekie7) February 1, 2024
Brevis sambhavvaammmmmm💥💥💥 pic.twitter.com/IpZcBVvuX3— Aravind Vindula (@aravind_vindula) February 1, 2024