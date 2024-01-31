SA20 | Twitter reacts as Sunrisers seal playoff spot by demolishing Super Kings for 78 all-out

A spicy track at the Wanderers spelled doom for the home team as they got off to the worst start possible. Skipper Faf du Plessis, having shown signs of turning his season around in the last two games after a horrid start to the campaign, was sent packing without troubling the scorers by Daniel Worrall before compatriot Reeza Hendricks also fell victim to the right-arm quick for a golden duck. Leus du Plooy and Wayne Madsen attempted to keep a collapse at bay by patiently building through the powerplay but their hopes were short-lived when the former got a thick outside edge in the fifth over off Bayers Swanepoel. Moeen Ali became the third batter out for a duck on the night courtesy of a Tristan Stubbs blinder down the leg side with the powerplay score leading a sorry 41/4. Wayne Madsen singlehandedly emerged as a beacon of hope for the hosts, looking promising for a 23-ball 32, until Patrick Kruger struck twice again in the 11th over to effectively signal the beginning of the end. The pacer equaled Worrall's tally of three in his ensuing over while Marco Jansen and Swanepoel snared a tailender each to end with two scalps apiece and wrap up the Joburg innings for a paltry 78.