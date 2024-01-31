SA20 | Twitter reacts as Sunrisers seal playoff spot by demolishing Super Kings for 78 all-out
Daniel Worrall wreaked havoc with the new Kookaburra to effectively the seal the fate of the encounter|
SA20
Sunrisers Eastern Cape became the third team to ensure progress from the round-robin stage with a thumping nine-wicket bonus-point victory over the Joburg Super Kings. Their pacers went riot to bowl out the hosts for 78 and leave them facing the heat in an intense scrap for the fourth playoff spot.
A spicy track at the Wanderers spelled doom for the home team as they got off to the worst start possible. Skipper Faf du Plessis, having shown signs of turning his season around in the last two games after a horrid start to the campaign, was sent packing without troubling the scorers by Daniel Worrall before compatriot Reeza Hendricks also fell victim to the right-arm quick for a golden duck. Leus du Plooy and Wayne Madsen attempted to keep a collapse at bay by patiently building through the powerplay but their hopes were short-lived when the former got a thick outside edge in the fifth over off Bayers Swanepoel. Moeen Ali became the third batter out for a duck on the night courtesy of a Tristan Stubbs blinder down the leg side with the powerplay score leading a sorry 41/4. Wayne Madsen singlehandedly emerged as a beacon of hope for the hosts, looking promising for a 23-ball 32, until Patrick Kruger struck twice again in the 11th over to effectively signal the beginning of the end. The pacer equaled Worrall's tally of three in his ensuing over while Marco Jansen and Swanepoel snared a tailender each to end with two scalps apiece and wrap up the Joburg innings for a paltry 78.
The Sunrisers hardly had to break a sweat to clinch the bonus point victory thereon as they cruised to a powerplay score of 46/1 despite managing just four runs from the first two overs. Jordan Hermann fell for 11 in the process but the experienced Dawid Malan and Tom Abell safely saw the team through to the chequered flag in just 11 overs, ending with scores of 40*(32) and 25*(20) respectively.
Qualifies
JSK have been pulverized by 9 wickets as SEC win in 11 overs AND have qualified for the playoffs!!!#SA20— ThePoppingCrease (@PoppingCreaseSA) January 31, 2024
JSK are awful @Rembu87— Sir PTM (@thendopaseka) January 31, 2024
Meanwhile JSK -— Paper ID (@manisoft98) January 31, 2024
🤡🚮💩 https://t.co/l0L0Ok86nD pic.twitter.com/Z3cS5BmwE7
Sunrise captown winning#SA20 #ILTt20 #AskBabar #ISL10 pic.twitter.com/9NIjk0InCz— cricket squad (@vkcricket4) January 31, 2024
Thank you, Abell. 😭❤️ #SA20 pic.twitter.com/jrcDLNwIfp— A🏏 (@avi8k_) January 31, 2024
We move on 🗿#SA20 #SECvsJSK— Schrödinger (@schrodinger100) January 31, 2024
Three Teams Qualified for #SA20 2024 Play-offs :— JaayShaan (VaidhyaJayaShankar) (@JaayShaan) January 31, 2024
✅ @DurbansSG
✅ @SunrisersEC
✅ @paarlroyals
Am I kidding myself for hoping that MI CT can still make the semis? #SA20— Lebo M🇿🇦🇲🇱 (@Lebo_Morena) January 31, 2024
Sunrisers in SA20— Sumanth (@Sumanthh_) January 31, 2024
Sunrisers in IPL pic.twitter.com/FaMcdsa1kw
The playoffs in @SA20_League are around the corner, and @DurbansSG has secured the first spot! 🏏— Thendo Muloiwa (@MuloiwaThendo) January 31, 2024
Backing my the @paarlroyals to clinch the second position with a solid performance. 🔥
What are your predictions for the remaining spots? 👀#BetWay #SA20 pic.twitter.com/bCQdWrAvTk