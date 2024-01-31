More Options

SA20 | Twitter reacts as Sunrisers seal playoff spot by demolishing Super Kings for 78 all-out

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

Daniel Worrall wreaked havoc with the new Kookaburra to effectively the seal the fate of the encounter

SA20

Sunrisers Eastern Cape became the third team to ensure ‌progress from the round-robin stage with a thumping nine-wicket bonus-point victory over the Joburg Super Kings. Their pacers went riot to bowl out the hosts for 78 and leave them facing the heat in an intense scrap for the fourth playoff spot.

A spicy track at the Wanderers spelled doom for the home team as they got off to the worst start possible. Skipper Faf du Plessis, having shown signs of turning his season around in the last two games after a horrid start to the campaign, was sent packing without troubling the scorers by Daniel Worrall before compatriot Reeza Hendricks also fell victim to the right-arm quick for a golden duck. Leus du Plooy and Wayne Madsen attempted to keep a collapse at bay by patiently building through the powerplay but their hopes were short-lived when the former got a thick outside edge in the fifth over off Bayers Swanepoel. Moeen Ali became the third batter out for a duck on the night courtesy of a Tristan Stubbs blinder down the leg side with the powerplay score leading a sorry 41/4. Wayne Madsen singlehandedly emerged as a beacon of hope for the hosts, looking promising for a 23-ball 32, until Patrick Kruger struck twice again in the 11th over to effectively signal the beginning of the end. The pacer equaled Worrall's tally of three in his ensuing over while Marco Jansen and Swanepoel snared a tailender each to end with two scalps apiece and wrap up the Joburg innings for a paltry 78.

The Sunrisers hardly had to break a sweat to clinch the bonus point victory thereon as they cruised to a powerplay score of 46/1 despite managing just four runs from the first two overs. Jordan Hermann fell for 11 in the process but the experienced Dawid Malan and Tom Abell safely saw the team through to the chequered flag in just 11 overs, ending with scores of 40*(32) and 25*(20) respectively.

