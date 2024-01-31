More Options

Twitter reacts to Iftikhar Ahmed issuing public aplogy after disrespecting Asad Shafiq during fiery send-off

Twitter reacts to Iftikhar Ahmed issuing public aplogy after disrespecting Asad Shafiq during fiery send-off

12

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

no photo

Iftikhar Ahmed had to be kept at bay on the field by his teammates after erupting at Asad Shafiq on Wednesday

|

ICC

Wherever Pakistan cricketers go controversy follows and they often have little else to blame but themselves. Iftikhar Ahmed grabbed headlines for the wrong reasons during a Sindh Premier League fixture after having to be contained by teammates while seethingly shooing Asad Shafiq away in Karachi.

‌Amidst the various franchise T20 leagues racing towards their business end around the world, Pakistan is hosting its own tournament away from the limelight titled the Sindh Premier League. The six-team event features a host of current internationals and former capped players such as Salman Agha Ali, Shahnawaz Dahani, and Sarfaraz Ahmed amongst others. However, through an unfortunate series of events, the league burst into the cricketing fraternity's consciousness on Wednesday after Pakistan's white-ball star Iftikhar Ahmed and former red-ball legend Asad Shafiq were embroiled in a heated exchange on the field that threatened to boil over.

The Karachi Ghazis had been asked to bat first by the Shafiq-led Larkana Challengers and Iftikhar played a starring role with the bat, thrashing a 43-ball 69 to help set a target of 161. The Challengers proved to be no match for their rivals as they crumbled to 92 all-out with Iftikhar again playing a pivotal role with three scalps, including that of Shafiq but things went off the rail thereafter. While Shafiq was walking off, a furious Iftikhar walked up to him and evidently hurled a few choice words before snobbishly asking the recently retired 38-year-old to return to the dugout after his teammates had intervened.

Later in the day, Iftikhar took to his social media to confess he had got carried away in the heat of the moment and revealed he had issued a personal apology to his counterpart as well after the match, stating he had "great regards for him." However, the damage control was all too little for Twitterati's liking.

Aggression!

Apology!

The other side

DDDD

Comedy

Angry!

Iftimania

What a shame!

Thanks

LOL

Get updates! Follow us on

Open all