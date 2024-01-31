Twitter reacts to Iftikhar Ahmed issuing public aplogy after disrespecting Asad Shafiq during fiery send-off
Iftikhar Ahmed had to be kept at bay on the field by his teammates after erupting at Asad Shafiq on Wednesday|
Wherever Pakistan cricketers go controversy follows and they often have little else to blame but themselves. Iftikhar Ahmed grabbed headlines for the wrong reasons during a Sindh Premier League fixture after having to be contained by teammates while seethingly shooing Asad Shafiq away in Karachi.
The Karachi Ghazis had been asked to bat first by the Shafiq-led Larkana Challengers and Iftikhar played a starring role with the bat, thrashing a 43-ball 69 to help set a target of 161. The Challengers proved to be no match for their rivals as they crumbled to 92 all-out with Iftikhar again playing a pivotal role with three scalps, including that of Shafiq but things went off the rail thereafter. While Shafiq was walking off, a furious Iftikhar walked up to him and evidently hurled a few choice words before snobbishly asking the recently retired 38-year-old to return to the dugout after his teammates had intervened.
Later in the day, Iftikhar took to his social media to confess he had got carried away in the heat of the moment and revealed he had issued a personal apology to his counterpart as well after the match, stating he had "great regards for him." However, the damage control was all too little for Twitterati's liking.
Aggression!
Phadda 😳 @IftiMania got aggressive against Asad Shafiq. Never seen Asad angry and doing such things. Ifti bhai was a bit emotional there 🤦— muzamilasif (@muzamilasif4) January 31, 2024
VC: SPL#PakistanCricket pic.twitter.com/cCu6cunMjR
Apology!
I am extremely apologetic for my behaviour in the field today. I shouldn’t have reacted the way I did in the heat of the moment. I’ve apologised to @asadshafiq1986 Bhai in person after the match & have always held great regards for him. We have played a lot of cricket together.— Iftikhar Ahmad (@IftiMania) January 31, 2024
The other side
"The other side of Pathan" refers to their nature of not wanting to upset or hurt anyone. They have a very soft heart and spread love and care for everyone. This is what defines them as a person. #IftikharAhmad https://t.co/wcuNmjAddR— Ahmad Amin Khan (@AhmadAminKhan) January 31, 2024
Iftikhar Ahmad walked out to the crease 3 down for 2 runs in 1.2 overs. Scored 69 off 43 balls with 5 sixes & 5 fours striking at 160. He also claimed 3 wickets removing Asad Shafiq, Tayyab Tahir & Umair Asif. pic.twitter.com/fLyeiiasDq— Kalim Khan (@Kallerz37) January 31, 2024
Iftikhar Ahmad in Sindh Comedy League. pic.twitter.com/FaLQYEH4oR— Talk Before Wicket (@TalkB4Wicket) January 31, 2024
Why so angry, bro! Iftikhar Ahamd in Sindh Premier League.#IftikharAhmad #sindhpremierleague pic.twitter.com/UJMBTcKLDX— Aqdas Rehman (@AqdasRehman) January 31, 2024
