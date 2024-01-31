Twitter reacts to Iftikhar Ahmed issuing public aplogy after disrespecting Asad Shafiq during fiery send-off

The Karachi Ghazis had been asked to bat first by the Shafiq-led Larkana Challengers and Iftikhar played a starring role with the bat, thrashing a 43-ball 69 to help set a target of 161. The Challengers proved to be no match for their rivals as they crumbled to 92 all-out with Iftikhar again playing a pivotal role with three scalps, including that of Shafiq but things went off the rail thereafter. While Shafiq was walking off, a furious Iftikhar walked up to him and evidently hurled a few choice words before snobbishly asking the recently retired 38-year-old to return to the dugout after his teammates had intervened.