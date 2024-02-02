ILT20 | Spin magic coupled with top-order dominance manhandle Warriors as MI retains top spot
MI Emirates chased down a paltry target of 130 runs with dominating batting from their top four as they sealed the deal with 53 deliveries in the bank. Waqar Salemkheil, Akeal Hosein, and Trent Boult broke the spine of the Sharjah Warriors to restrict them to a below-par total in the first innings.
Going by the norms of rubbing shoulders in Abi Dhabi, the MI Emirates chose to field first but was countered by Niroshan Dickwella. The Sri Lankan wicketkeeper-batter forged a 34 runs opening stand along with a scratchy-looking Johnson Charles before Trent Boult drew the first blood in the fifth over. The Sharjah Warriors chalked up 47 runs inside the powerplay and soon after, the spinners of Emirates came into the foray. Akeal Hosein struck two-in-two in the eighth over after Waqar Salamkheil outwitted Mark Deyal on his debut ILT20 game to push the Warriors 57/4 after 7.5 overs. Subsequently, Sean Williams and Lewis Gregory could add just 26 runs from 32 deliveries before Salamkheil snapped two wickets in as many deliveries to reduce the batting side to 83/6 after 13.2 overs. Williams failed to last long with his 25-ball 35 as wickets fell spontaneously from the other end. Eventually, Maheesh Theekshana and Mark Watt ticked around for a while before a run-out in the final ball bundled the Warriors for 129.
Unlike their counterparts, the Emirates got a rollicking start as Muhammad Waseem and Kusal Perera teed off the Warriors’ bowlers from the start. The former clobbered three sixes and a couple of fours against impact substitute Watt in the second over to pile up 37 runs within the first two overs. Soon, Perera joined the party and the pair smacked Daniel Sams for 17 runs in the fifth over, paving the way for 81 runs powerplay before losing Waseem (13-ball 37) at the cusp of the field restrictions. Perera followed suit in the ninth over after getting cleaned up by James Fuller, thereby falling short of a half-century by a mere three runs. The stage was already set and the Caribbean duo of Andre Fletcher and Nicholas Pooran carried the baton forward to build a 43-run third-wicket partnership to ease the chase in a haste after capitalizing on the dew factor.
Just in an over
6️⃣,4️⃣,6️⃣,4️⃣,6️⃣ in 1 over— Tharun (@surakshaengg) February 2, 2024
MI TEAM on 🔥#RohitSharma #ILT20#SA20 #INDvsENGTest pic.twitter.com/4d0Iguu3G3
He mastered it
bud one correction that t20 wc what was his contribution?— SM (@100off55) February 2, 2024
And the one whom u trolled scored 289 runs and was given pott due to 2 50s
ILT20 Runs wont matter bruh pretty sure and have belief he will come and save aus again!! He is mastered that
Unstoppable
27 runs in one over Waseem is unstoppable tonight 🫣#AskShaheen #ILT20 #SLvAFG #AUSvsWI#BPL2024 #SA20 #INDvsENG #AskBaber #BabarAzam𓃵 #MAFS #CricketTwitter #Bitcoin #bb23 pic.twitter.com/pwth6ZjcM5— Muhammad Ahmed🇵🇰 (@MuhammadAha2) February 2, 2024
Fanstastic spell
Fantastic spell W Salamkheil 3/18, @AHosein21 2/20 and Trent Boult 2/29.— JaayShaan (VaidhyaJayaShankar) (@JaayShaan) February 2, 2024
Most Wickets currently in #ILT20 2024 :@fazalfarooqi10 (13 Wickets)
Trent Boult (12 Wickets)@MIEmirates #SWvMIE @Mitch_Savage
Well played
Sharjah Warriors 129 All Out (20 Overs). Well played @sean14williams 35(25).@SharjahWarriors #ILT20 #SWvMIE— JaayShaan (VaidhyaJayaShankar) (@JaayShaan) February 2, 2024
In all formats
300+ Career Wickets for @AHosein21 (All Formats).@MIEmirates #ILT20 #MIEvSW— JaayShaan (VaidhyaJayaShankar) (@JaayShaan) February 2, 2024
Dominating
2 wickets in 1 over— Tharun (@surakshaengg) February 2, 2024
Mi is dominating ILT20#KSBharat #ILT20#MI #INDvsENGTestpic.twitter.com/k79D6GVyp8
Another victory
Yet another victory for Table toppers MI Emirates after they chased down 130 under 12 overs only, its their own league, they are the BOSS.— Mumbai Indians FC (@MIPaltanFamily) February 2, 2024
Some dominance from both bat and ball always takes us to MI 2020 (THE GREATEST T20 SQUAD EVER ASSEMBLED) 💙🔥 #ILT20 #MIEmirates
List of the best
ILT20 18th Match Abu dhabi…— Saheel Shareef (@SaheelShareef25) February 2, 2024
MI Emirates vs Sharjah warriors
Sharjah Warriors 129-10(20)
MI Emirates 133-2(11.1)
Best Performers!!!
1.Kusal Perera scored 47(27)
2.Nicolas Pooran scored 24(9)
3.Muhammad Waseem scored 37(13)
MI Emirates won by 8 wickets✅#ILT20 pic.twitter.com/Kly2RAKfXO
Why not?
@prasannalara sir why not covering in ILT20 in ur preview.That tournament follows many new rules and is more interesting than sa 20. In ur future previews please cover ILT20 sir so viewers can know the new rules.Please reply sir.Daily texting you for reply.— Aeju Bhai1 (@AejuBhai1) February 2, 2024