‌ILT20 | Spin magic coupled with top-order dominance manhandle Warriors as MI retains top spot 

Going by the norms of rubbing shoulders in Abi Dhabi, the MI Emirates chose to field first but was countered by Niroshan Dickwella. The Sri Lankan wicketkeeper-batter forged a 34 runs opening stand along with a scratchy-looking Johnson Charles before Trent Boult drew the first blood in the fifth over. The Sharjah Warriors chalked up 47 runs inside the powerplay and soon after, the spinners of Emirates came into the foray. Akeal Hosein struck two-in-two in the eighth over after Waqar Salamkheil outwitted Mark Deyal on his debut ILT20 game to push the Warriors 57/4 after 7.5 overs. Subsequently, Sean Williams and Lewis Gregory could add just 26 runs from 32 deliveries before Salamkheil snapped two wickets in as many deliveries to reduce the batting side to 83/6 after 13.2 overs. Williams failed to last long with his 25-ball 35 as wickets fell spontaneously from the other end. Eventually, Maheesh Theekshana and Mark Watt ticked around for a while before a run-out in the final ball bundled the Warriors for 129.