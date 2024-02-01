More Options

ILT20 | Twitter lauds Dubai Capital’s clinical performance as they beat Desert Vipers in Dubai

Dubai Capitals beat Desert Vipers by four wickets in Dubai as the hosts leapfrog to second spot on the points table. Australia’s Ben Dunk impressed with his 59 runs off 30 deliveries that powered the Dubai Capitals batting to chase down the target of 169 runs put up by Desert Vipers.

‌Opting to bowl first did not pan out well for the Dubai Capitals as Desert Vipers openers Rohan Mustafa and Alex Hales swung the bat, scoring 64/0 by the end of the powerplay. Dubai bowlers Scott Kuggeleijn and Akif Raja conceded 19 and 14 runs respectively in their first overs helping the Vipers enjoy a blazing opening partnership. However, Raja retorted with a bang scalping Mustafa’s wicket, who departed after scoring 50 off 32 balls. With 89/1 in 10 overs, the Vipers looked confident putting up a decent total on board. Vipers skipper Colin Munro and Hales cruised the batting to 116/2 in 14 overs. Meanwhile, Jason Holder ended the 35-run partnership by dismissing Hales. Azam Khan failed to produce any spark thereafter going back to the hut and scoring a duck. However, the Capitals got back to the game with some disciplined bowling by Scott Kuggeleijn and Sikandar Raza. In the concluding overs, Adam Hose played a blazing cameo of 35 off 17 helping the Vipers to put 169/6 in 20 overs. 

Dubai Capitals had a wobbly commencement in the 2nd innings losing opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz in the first over by Shaheen Shah Afridi. Australia’s Ben Dunk powered the Dubai innings further with David Warner, who unfortunately departed in the fourth over with Afridi striking again. At the powerplay, the Capitals scored 56/2 as Dunk and Raza looked determined but failed to build a good partnership. However, Raza and Rovman Powell powered the innings building with a 41-run partnership with the scorecard at 110/4 in 13 overs. Raza departed soon in the 14th over and with Jason Holder and Powell in the crease, the Capitals chased the target of 169 runs in the last ball with a brilliant over by Matheesha Pathirana. Wanindu Hasaranga bowled a superb spell of 2/25, but the experience of Powell and Holder came through at the end as Dubai Capitals won the contest by 4 wickets. 

