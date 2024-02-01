ILT20 | Twitter lauds Dubai Capital’s clinical performance as they beat Desert Vipers in Dubai
Dubai Capitals beat Desert Vipers by four wickets in Dubai as the hosts leapfrog to second spot on the points table. Australia’s Ben Dunk impressed with his 59 runs off 30 deliveries that powered the Dubai Capitals batting to chase down the target of 169 runs put up by Desert Vipers.
Dubai Capitals had a wobbly commencement in the 2nd innings losing opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz in the first over by Shaheen Shah Afridi. Australia’s Ben Dunk powered the Dubai innings further with David Warner, who unfortunately departed in the fourth over with Afridi striking again. At the powerplay, the Capitals scored 56/2 as Dunk and Raza looked determined but failed to build a good partnership. However, Raza and Rovman Powell powered the innings building with a 41-run partnership with the scorecard at 110/4 in 13 overs. Raza departed soon in the 14th over and with Jason Holder and Powell in the crease, the Capitals chased the target of 169 runs in the last ball with a brilliant over by Matheesha Pathirana. Wanindu Hasaranga bowled a superb spell of 2/25, but the experience of Powell and Holder came through at the end as Dubai Capitals won the contest by 4 wickets.
What a Win for @Dubai_Capitals Team. Dubai Capitals won by 4 Wickets. Superb Knock @bendunk51 59(30), @Ravipowell26 40*(32). Excellent All-round Performance @Jaseholder98 1/37 & 22*(11).#DCvDV #ILT20 @RossLTaylor @hemangkbadani— JaayShaan (VaidhyaJayaShankar) (@JaayShaan) February 1, 2024
There is a reason Bumrah is the best death bowler in the world and Shaheen can’t get nowhere near him. Me as a punter will always oppose Shaheen at the death but won’t against Bumrah . Great chase by Dubai Capitals. Well played #ILT20— Cricket Tamizhan (@CricketTamizhan) February 1, 2024
@_FaridKhan haan kya bolege Dubai Capitals jo India ki franchise hai Pakistan ke 2 bade bowler ki team desert vipers ko hara diya..🤦🏻♂️🤦🏻♂️🤦🏻♂️ #INDvsENGTest #dhoni #BabarAzam #protest pic.twitter.com/K89XjaQRyU— Altamash Iqbal (@altamashi25) February 1, 2024
@_FaridKhan— Mohammed Tariq (@Mohamme47469967) February 1, 2024
Today Pathirana is better death bowler compare to Shaheen Afridi
Dubai Capitals needed 24 runs from 18 balls and Mohammad Amir only concedes 5 runs. What a world class over 🔥🔥 #ILT20 pic.twitter.com/tWzXUZfl9i— Huzaifa Khan (@Huz69052510Khan) February 1, 2024
19 runs were needed in 12 balls and Shaheen Afridi gives away 15 runs 💔💔💔— Huzaifa Khan (@Huz69052510Khan) February 1, 2024
Dubai Capitals now need 4 runs in 6 balls 😞 #ILT20 pic.twitter.com/QFxoKUQY9p
Dubai Capitals needed 19 runs off 12 balls. Match was set and then came Naala Eagle Shaheen Shah fakridi and gave 15 runs in 1 over 😂😂😂— Rushabh Patwa (@dodo_rp301985) February 1, 2024
Kya hogaya Padosiyo 🇵🇰🇵🇰 @_FaridKhan #Pakistani #CricketTwitter #Internationalleague #T20 #ShaheenShahAfridi
