ILT20 | Twitter lauds Dubai Capital’s clinical performance as they beat Desert Vipers in Dubai

Dubai Capitals had a wobbly commencement in the 2nd innings losing opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz in the first over by Shaheen Shah Afridi. Australia’s Ben Dunk powered the Dubai innings further with David Warner, who unfortunately departed in the fourth over with Afridi striking again. At the powerplay, the Capitals scored 56/2 as Dunk and Raza looked determined but failed to build a good partnership. However, Raza and Rovman Powell powered the innings building with a 41-run partnership with the scorecard at 110/4 in 13 overs. Raza departed soon in the 14th over and with Jason Holder and Powell in the crease, the Capitals chased the target of 169 runs in the last ball with a brilliant over by Matheesha Pathirana. Wanindu Hasaranga bowled a superb spell of 2/25, but the experience of Powell and Holder came through at the end as Dubai Capitals won the contest by 4 wickets.