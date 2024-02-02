ILT20 | Twitter lauds seething Hosein's redemption with a double blow post-sitter slip
Comebacks should be better than a setback and Akeal Hosein just walked the talk in the recent ILT20 encounter against the Sharjah Warriors. The left-arm spinner’s frustration spilled out after he celebrated the second wicket on a trot after dropping a sitter of Johnson Charles in the first innings.
On the first ball of the sixth over, Johnson intended to pull a short ball from Fazalhaq Farooqi and ended up incurring a top-edge flying down to mid-on region. Hosein failed to stick his attention on the ball and spilled a regulation chance. However, the dropped chance did not haunt long for Hosein and the MI Emirates as the all-rounder took matters into his own hands.
Fifteen balls later, a struggling Charles looked to sweep a fuller-than-a-length delivery and got a thud on the back pad. To his surprise, the umpire gestured for out, and even a review failed to save the Caribbean swashbuckler as the ball drifted away after pitching on the leg stump line and went on to beat the forward defense by a thin margin.
It was followed by yet another dismissal when a straighter-kept good-length delivery trapped Basil Hameed after the Emirati cricketer intended the defense on the wrong line. Realizing that he was plumb in front, the right-handed batter trudged off the field without even reviewing and a seething Hosein broke into jubilation after redeeming double the expense he conceded a couple of overs back, resulting in a frenzy in Twitterverse.
Back-to-back
February 2, 2024
Dropping the sitter
February 2, 2024
One brings two
One brings two, Akeal Hosein proves this right 😎#MIEvSW | #DPWorldILT20onZee | #KoiKasarNahiChhodenge pic.twitter.com/zWBoGc6lgH— Zee Cricket (@ilt20onzee) February 2, 2024
Tight over
Akeal Hosein starts off with a tight over 🫡#DPWorldILT20 #AllInForCricket #MIEvSW pic.twitter.com/66lBaCXdcU— International League T20 (@ILT20Official) February 2, 2024
What an over
What an Over. @AHosein21 on a HAT-TRICK.@MIEmirates #MIEvSW #ILT20— JaayShaan (VaidhyaJayaShankar) (@JaayShaan) February 2, 2024
Massive
Massive Sixes🚀#ShubhmanGill #ILT20#kSBharat #INDvsENGTest#AUSvWI #SA20 #Cricketpic.twitter.com/p3E6Z09H0U— Tharun (@surakshaengg) February 2, 2024
Take a look
#ILT20 pic.twitter.com/djTTuC4MXb— Apu (@apu_ACM) February 2, 2024
Niroshan gone
niroshan getting out in the power play. water is wet. grass is green #DPWorldILT20 #ILT20— Karan Thawrani (@KaranThawrani) February 2, 2024
MIE at good price
Some start from Sharjhan this, maybe they’re trying to gather good price for unders, i will personally sit out, will definitely look to back MI Emirates at good price…— Apu (@apu_ACM) February 2, 2024
Read the preview to get a better understanding of the venue and players…@FairWin_247 #ILT20 #CricketTwitter https://t.co/oMLXj5D6fv
What about the quality?
these t20s include bbl,cpl,ilt20,psl etc.— Soup Kovacic (@SoupHall) February 2, 2024
low quality t20 leagues