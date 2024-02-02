‌ILT20 | Twitter lauds seething Hosein's redemption with a double blow post-sitter slip





The 18th match of the ILT20 did not unfold in the desired fashion for Akeal Hosein as he dropped a rare sitter of well-going Johnson Charles after being clobbered for back-to-back sixes inside the powerplay. However, the Caribbean all-rounder made a strong impact with the ball, came back on top in his third over to snap two wickets in consecutive deliveries, and celebrated in his style.

On the first ball of the sixth over, Johnson intended to pull a short ball from Fazalhaq Farooqi and ended up incurring a top-edge flying down to mid-on region. Hosein failed to stick his attention on the ball and spilled a regulation chance. However, the dropped chance did not haunt long for Hosein and the MI Emirates as the all-rounder took matters into his own hands.

Fifteen balls later, a struggling Charles looked to sweep a fuller-than-a-length delivery and got a thud on the back pad. To his surprise, the umpire gestured for out, and even a review failed to save the Caribbean swashbuckler as the ball drifted away after pitching on the leg stump line and went on to beat the forward defense by a thin margin.

It was followed by yet another dismissal when a straighter-kept good-length delivery trapped Basil Hameed after the Emirati cricketer intended the defense on the wrong line. Realizing that he was plumb in front, the right-handed batter trudged off the field without even reviewing and a seething Hosein broke into jubilation after redeeming double the expense he conceded a couple of overs back, resulting in a frenzy in Twitterverse.





niroshan getting out in the power play. water is wet. grass is green #DPWorldILT20 #ILT20 — Karan Thawrani (@KaranThawrani) February 2, 2024

Some start from Sharjhan this, maybe they’re trying to gather good price for unders, i will personally sit out, will definitely look to back MI Emirates at good price…



Read the preview to get a better understanding of the venue and players…@FairWin_247 #ILT20 #CricketTwitter https://t.co/oMLXj5D6fv — Apu (@apu_ACM) February 2, 2024

