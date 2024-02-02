IND vs ENG | Twitter in shock over Rajat Patidar's heartbreaking unfortunate dismissal on Test debut

The tall off-spinner pitched the first ball of 72nd over on good length and Patidar, batting on 32, did what was needed by dead-batting it safely with a confident forward defense. However, it was not enough to counter the revolutions on the red cherry as the ball bounced under his bat before viciously rotating backwards and onto the stumps. All the batter could do was hopelessly stretch a limp leg backward to avoid his demise but he was a sitting duck as the SG almost in slow motion struck the stumps with just enough force to dislodge a solitary bail from its groove.