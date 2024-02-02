IND vs ENG | Twitter in shock over Rajat Patidar's heartbreaking unfortunate dismissal on Test debut
Rajat Patidar seemed on course for heroics on debut before being undone in unfortunate manner|
BCCI
Getting a Test cap in a cricket fanatic country such as India is the culmination of decades of hard work with every opportunity worth its weight in gold. However, Lady Fortune does not discriminate and Rajat Patidar was dealt a cruel hand in Vizag after being denied a half-century in tragic manner.
A flat track on Vizag offered the opportunity for India to go big in the first innings after winning a crucial toss and opting to bat first but England kept pegging the hosts back with wickets at key intervals to keep hopes alive of folding them for a subpar target. Even so, the Men in Blue had managed to near the 250-run mark with centurion Yashasvi Jaiswal and debutant Rajat Patidar's 70-run fourth-wicket stand looking formidable. The latter had bided his time to accumulate 29 runs and just when he seemed set to capitalize on his hardwork, fellow debutant Shoaib Bashir backed by luck ended his stay at the crease.
The tall off-spinner pitched the first ball of 72nd over on good length and Patidar, batting on 32, did what was needed by dead-batting it safely with a confident forward defense. However, it was not enough to counter the revolutions on the red cherry as the ball bounced under his bat before viciously rotating backwards and onto the stumps. All the batter could do was hopelessly stretch a limp leg backward to avoid his demise but he was a sitting duck as the SG almost in slow motion struck the stumps with just enough force to dislodge a solitary bail from its groove.
Patidar was visibly dismayed by the unfortunate turn of events and Twitterati was left grieving the end of his first innings in Test whites.
February 2, 2024
On first look, Rajat Patidar confirms to everything that known about his red-ball game: compact, unhurried, assured in defence, and the ability to play the ball late. And he can sweep.— Sambit Bal (@sambitbal) February 2, 2024
Rajat Patidar is literally me when it's come to luckpic.twitter.com/QLjpkJZHJT— Gaurav 🏴 (@viratian_83) February 2, 2024
Very unfortunate way to get out. He was playing well otherwise, much better than his other team mates. #Patidar https://t.co/zwAknSs37K— Chandan (@Chandan3) February 2, 2024
Unlucky in his Debut Match.💔💔🥲— Satishhh||_18_|| (@Cricketymemes) February 2, 2024
Well played Rajat Patidar.🧡🤍💚👏#INDvsENGTest #INDvsENG #CricketTwitterpic.twitter.com/99Lk0c5h09
Unlucky patidar 💔🥲pic.twitter.com/ewNAXqq4Tc— Kohlibhakt ᵀᵒˣᶦᶜ🃏 (@Pavancool06J) February 2, 2024
Rajat Patidar played some beautiful shots, looked good at the crease but I didn't like his intensity at all.— Vipul Ghatol 🇮🇳 (@Vipul_Espeaks) February 2, 2024
He was very casual while running between the wicket & also some of his shots looked lazy, want to see far better intensity from him.#INDvsENG
Rajat Patidar .. unlucky.. not sure when will this pitch start turning square .. it has started to keep low for sure #INDvENG— ROFL.Ai (@ROFL_India) February 2, 2024
Rajat patidar missed a well deserved 50 here.— Kevin (@imkevin149) February 2, 2024
He went with the "intent & selfless approach" Rajat is here for a decade. My man will be back in his zone soon.❤️ pic.twitter.com/OgVeoHhkw9
Rajat Patidar was very unfortunate the way he got out on debut.— Sandeep Kandara🇮🇳 (@sandeepkandara) February 2, 2024