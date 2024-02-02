IND vs ENG | Twitter reacts as England counter Jaiswal's ton with six wickets to peg game into balance on Day 1

‌India got off to a cagey track on a docile Vizag track with Yashasvi Jaiswal showing flashes of intent while Rohit Sharma remained content blocking the ball. The opening stand had trudged along to 40 a little over the half-hour mark but just when the partnership looked to be set in stone, debutant Shoaib Bashir broke through by having the skipper caught at leg slip. Shubman Gill injected some momentum into the innings with a few streaky boundaries only to spurn another start by nicking behind off James Anderson for a promising 34. Nevertheless, Jaiswal remained undeterred at the other end and immediately after tonked Bashir into the stands to register a half-century and take the hosts through to Lunch at 103/2.