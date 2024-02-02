IND vs ENG | Twitter reacts as England counter Jaiswal's ton with six wickets to peg game into balance on Day 1
Yashasvi Jaiswal's 179 was pivotal in India surviving Day 1 with substantial runs on the board|
BCCI
India could not make the most of their opportunities on the flat track on offer at DR YSR Reddy Stadium despite a flamboyant ton by Yashasvi Jaiswal to be sub-optimally placed at 336/6 at Stumps. Shoaib Bashir and Rehan Ahmed both took two scalps each while no other Indian batter crossed 35.
India got off to a cagey track on a docile Vizag track with Yashasvi Jaiswal showing flashes of intent while Rohit Sharma remained content blocking the ball. The opening stand had trudged along to 40 a little over the half-hour mark but just when the partnership looked to be set in stone, debutant Shoaib Bashir broke through by having the skipper caught at leg slip. Shubman Gill injected some momentum into the innings with a few streaky boundaries only to spurn another start by nicking behind off James Anderson for a promising 34. Nevertheless, Jaiswal remained undeterred at the other end and immediately after tonked Bashir into the stands to register a half-century and take the hosts through to Lunch at 103/2.
Shreyas Iyer resisted England's lures to slog through the legside and battled through Anderson's short ball barrage to set himself up for a big score but was undone by an under edge off a Tom Hartley delivery that kept viciously low and was pouched exceptionally by Ben Foakes. Jaiswal, meanwhile, brought up his second Test ton with an authoritative maximum and established a formidable 70-run stand with Rajat Patidar for the fourth wicket on either side of Tea.
However, England got a lucky break in the last session when a ball backspun off the debutant's willow to roll onto the stumps, bringing things back into balance at 249/4. Another 52-run stand followed between Jaiswal and Axar Patel, the former going past 150 in the process before the latter, batting on 27, threw away his wicket with a loose shot and KS Bharat followed suit for 17. The opener however made no such mistake and ended the day 21 shy of a maiden Test double ton with a newly arrived Ravichandran Ashwin for company at the other end.
Ashwin vs Erasmus
February 2, 2024
True
Two less wickets lost and it would have been India’s day. #INDvENG #INDvsENGTest— A Rao (@raoabhijeet) February 2, 2024
Very well played
Very well played Yashasvi Jaiswal 👏🏼 179*(257)— Atul Karmarkar (@atulkarmarkar) February 2, 2024
Looking forward to the double century tomorrow 🤞🏻 #INDvENG
What a shame!
Barring Jaiswal, the rest of the Indian batsmen should hang their head in shame for not converting their starts on this flat Day 1 track. Anything short of 500 here will be a travesty. #INDvENG— Akhil Talashi (@akhiltalashi) February 2, 2024
The best
India 336/6 Stumps on Day 1 in First innings. What an innings. Career Best Highest individual Test score for @ybj_19 179*.@BCCI #INDvENG @MumbaiCricAssoc— JaayShaan (VaidhyaJayaShankar) (@JaayShaan) February 2, 2024
1 constant
Only 1 constant in an innings thus far with plenty of starts.— Robbie #PR17 ⚡ (@Rob2K) February 2, 2024
Jaiswal is carrying #TeamIndia #INDvsENG #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/f0q1X4Jvnf
Poor batting display
If England batter first on this day 1 track they would have scored no less than 450 it was nothing in the pitch it was just Indian batting that makes it as if the pitch is doing alot it's just poor batting display #INDvENG— Rajath Sharma (@rajath707) February 2, 2024
Yes
Don't think England could've done much more on a flat one there. Take away the lad's big score and they're 150-6. And the run rate never got away. Solid effort. #INDvENG— James Whaling (@jjwhaling) February 2, 2024
Stellar
Jaiswal's stellar performance shines bright, fabulous knock from the young guy— BWith Gunjan 🇮🇳 (@BwithGunjan) February 2, 2024
However, the inconsistency from other Indian batters raises questions#INDvENG #Cricket #jaiswal #INDvsENGTest pic.twitter.com/IBjjIllzI4
Can't believe it!
Can't believe England's best spinner didn't take a wicket today. #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/T1wPDlFHLG— Lachlan McKirdy (@LMcKirdy7) February 2, 2024
KKKK