More Options

IND vs ENG | Twitter reacts as England counter Jaiswal's ton with six wickets to peg game into balance on Day 1

IND vs ENG | Twitter reacts as England counter Jaiswal's ton with six wickets to peg game into balance on Day 1

883

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

no photo

Yashasvi Jaiswal's 179 was pivotal in India surviving Day 1 with substantial runs on the board

|

BCCI

India could not make the most of their opportunities on the flat track on offer at DR YSR Reddy Stadium despite a flamboyant ton by Yashasvi Jaiswal to be sub-optimally placed at 336/6 at Stumps. Shoaib Bashir and Rehan Ahmed both took two scalps each while no other Indian batter crossed 35.

Brief scores: 336/6 (Yashasvi Jaiswal 179*, Shubman Gill 74; Rehan Ahmed 2/61)

‌India got off to a cagey track on a docile Vizag track with Yashasvi Jaiswal showing flashes of intent while Rohit Sharma remained content blocking the ball. The opening stand had trudged along to 40 a little over the half-hour mark but just when the partnership looked to be set in stone, debutant Shoaib Bashir broke through by having the skipper caught at leg slip. Shubman Gill injected some momentum into the innings with a few streaky boundaries only to spurn another start by nicking behind off James Anderson for a promising 34. Nevertheless, Jaiswal remained undeterred at the other end and immediately after tonked Bashir into the stands to register a half-century and take the hosts through to Lunch at 103/2.

Shreyas Iyer resisted England's lures to slog through the legside and battled through Anderson's short ball barrage to set himself up for a big score but was undone by an under edge off a Tom Hartley delivery that kept viciously low and was pouched exceptionally by Ben Foakes. Jaiswal, meanwhile, brought up his second Test ton with an authoritative maximum and established a formidable 70-run stand with Rajat Patidar for the fourth wicket on either side of Tea.

However, England got a lucky break in the last session when a ball backspun off the debutant's willow to roll onto the stumps, bringing things back into balance at 249/4. Another 52-run stand followed between Jaiswal and Axar Patel, the former going past 150 in the process before the latter, batting on 27, threw away his wicket with a loose shot and KS Bharat followed suit for 17. The opener however made no such mistake and ended the day 21 shy of a maiden Test double ton with a newly arrived Ravichandran Ashwin for company at the other end.

Ashwin vs Erasmus

True

Very well played

What a shame!

The best

1 constant

Poor batting display

Yes

Stellar

Can't believe it!

KKKK

Get updates! Follow us on

Open all