IND vs ENG | Twitter reacts as 'Sehwag regen' Yashasvi celebrates audacious ton with three celebrations

India set up to take advantage of an innocuous-looking track in Vizag in the second Test by opting to bat first with hopes of posting a huge total on the board. However, the experienced trio of Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, and Shreyas Iyer spurned promising starts to have India three down by the second session and it took a ravishing knock from the young Yashasvi Jaiswal to save the hosts their graces. The 22-year-old threw caution to the wind whenever an opportunity arose to throw his bats at the ball, trashing a ball over cover in the second over itself to signal his intentions. However, none of his preceding 11 boundaries and two maximums compared to how he brought up a second Test century.