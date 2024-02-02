IND vs ENG | Twitter reacts as 'Sehwag regen' Yashasvi celebrates audacious ton with three celebrations
Yashasvi Jasiwal raises his arms to the heavens after a maiden Test century on Indian soil|
BCCI
An average bordering on 50 and over 8,000 runs might be generational numbers, yet what made Virender Sehwag truly inimitable was his fearless batting. However, Yashasvi Jaiswal in Vizag sparked hopes of India finally finding a Test opener with his mettle by bringing up a century with a huge strike.
India set up to take advantage of an innocuous-looking track in Vizag in the second Test by opting to bat first with hopes of posting a huge total on the board. However, the experienced trio of Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, and Shreyas Iyer spurned promising starts to have India three down by the second session and it took a ravishing knock from the young Yashasvi Jaiswal to save the hosts their graces. The 22-year-old threw caution to the wind whenever an opportunity arose to throw his bats at the ball, trashing a ball over cover in the second over itself to signal his intentions. However, none of his preceding 11 boundaries and two maximums compared to how he brought up a second Test century.
Batting on 94, Jaiswal took a couple of balls to take the measure of Tom Hartley in the 49th over before clearing his front leg and tonking the ball high over long-on into the second tier to get to the landmark three-figure mark. Ecstatic with the achievement, the opener went on a celebration spree by first pumping the crowd up with arms spread wide before blowing kisses to the stands and thanking the heavens. Notably, the mammoth strike was reminiscent of a certain Virender Sehwag who had made a name for himself for getting to milestones with audacious strikes, having famously brought up a triple century with a maximum.
Twitterati was quick to draw the comparisons while expressing amusement over the several celebrations.
