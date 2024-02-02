More Options

‌SA20 | Twitter erupts after Shamsi's skillful revenge caves into a fiery act of rage in Paarl

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

Paarl Royals

Athletes often undergo a rush of adrenaline during an intense competition and such was the case with Tabraiz Shamsi when he got the better of on-song Tom Abell. After getting banged for two fours and a six, Shamsi had the final laugh but it transpired into an agonizing act in Boland Park.

In the race for the Qualifier 1 spot, English batter, Tom Abell assaulted the opposition bowlers post powerplay despite losing Dawid Malan early in the innings. After walloping two fours and a six in the eleventh over off Tabraiz Shamsi, the latter outwitted the swashbuckler to have the final say and suffered an outburst of frustration. 

After two singles in the first couple of deliveries of the over, Abell attacked the left-arm wrist spinner with a reverse sweep, pull, and a slog sweep to accumulate 16 runs off the initial five deliveries. Also, on the fourth delivery of the over, Fabien Allen overran and dropped a catch which was followed by Shamsi outfoxing Abell with a wrong’un that caught the top-edge of the bat while he intended to slog sweep on a fuller delivery near the off. Shamsi called for the catch and grasped the ball to reward himself with an important scalp.

Immediately after gathering the kookaburra with firm hands, the 33-year-old let his adrenaline get the better of him and threw the ball with hard hands, following it up with an agonizing stare at the batter. Seeing Shamsi fuming after an act of skillful revenge, the Twitterverse could not resist pouring their emotions into the act.



