SA20 | Twitter goes wild as Nuwan Thushara rips apart Pretoria's top order to make Malinga proud

Nothing makes a coach more proud than witnessing his disciple carrying his legacy with pride. Such was the scene at the packed Centurion where Nuwan Thushara scalped two back-to-back wickets in his first over to dismiss Rilee Rossouw and Colin Ackermann making Lasith Malinga proud.

‌Chasing a mammoth total of 249 runs put up by MI Cape Town, the hosts had a great start in the first over scoring 23 runs off George Linde. MI opener Will Jacks smashed three back-to-back sixes providing hope to MI in chasing an impossible target. However, Sam Curran provided a breakthrough for his side and dismissed Philp Salt in the second over, courtesy of a great screamer by Nealan van Heerden. Meanwhile, in the third over, Kagiso Rabada showed exceptional bowling prowess with a pinpoint yorker dismissing Jacks who was looking dangerous. All eyes were now on  Rilee Rossouw and Kyle Verreynne to power the middle over to chase the total.

Skipper Keiron Pollard handed over the fourth over to Sri Lankan speedster Nuwan Thushara for quick breakthroughs. Thushara left no stone unturned in providing quick wickets for his side as he dismissed Riley Rossouw with a fullish delivery and Rossouw swung across the line and missed it resulting in him departing for a duck. Meanwhile, Lasith Malinga was seen clapping in delight from the dugout. On the very next ball, Thushara bowled a toe-crusher to Colin Ackermann. He missed the attempted flick and the ball completely knocked the off-stump back. Malinga, this time, flashed a big smile from the dugout as the 29- year was on the verge of a hattrick, but missed out with a short-of-length delivery to Theunis de Bruyn.

The Twitterverse was indeed proud to witness Malinga-type bowling and took to social media to express their feelings.

