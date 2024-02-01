SA20 | Twitter goes wild as Nuwan Thushara rips apart Pretoria's top order to make Malinga proud
Nothing makes a coach more proud than witnessing his disciple carrying his legacy with pride. Such was the scene at the packed Centurion where Nuwan Thushara scalped two back-to-back wickets in his first over to dismiss Rilee Rossouw and Colin Ackermann making Lasith Malinga proud.
Skipper Keiron Pollard handed over the fourth over to Sri Lankan speedster Nuwan Thushara for quick breakthroughs. Thushara left no stone unturned in providing quick wickets for his side as he dismissed Riley Rossouw with a fullish delivery and Rossouw swung across the line and missed it resulting in him departing for a duck. Meanwhile, Lasith Malinga was seen clapping in delight from the dugout. On the very next ball, Thushara bowled a toe-crusher to Colin Ackermann. He missed the attempted flick and the ball completely knocked the off-stump back. Malinga, this time, flashed a big smile from the dugout as the 29- year was on the verge of a hattrick, but missed out with a short-of-length delivery to Theunis de Bruyn.
The Twitterverse was indeed proud to witness Malinga-type bowling and took to social media to express their feelings.
February 1, 2024
Artist: Nuwan Thushara— Varun Giri (@Varungiri0) February 1, 2024
MI has won it in the Auction itself. #SA20 pic.twitter.com/m1uu4U7bXN
After Baby AB de Villiers, it's time for baby Malinga Nuwan Thushara show time.— Sujeet Suman (@sujeetsuman1991) February 1, 2024
Mumbai Cape Town is having a dream match. Mumbai can't have a more complete game than this.#SA20 #IndianCricket #Virat #INDvsENGTest #CricketTwitterpic.twitter.com/jCFw33wxL1
We started the bidding for Thushara just like theekshana in 2022.😭 pic.twitter.com/RPBoQLjDrm— KKRiders Akash (@AkashKkrian) February 1, 2024
Oh man 3rd bowled wicket for Nuwan Thushara in this match. He's cooking under the guidance of Lasith Malinga.— R A T N I S H (@LoyalSachinFan) February 1, 2024
Thushara is more Malinga than Pathirana. MI might have bagged another future IPL star.— Manya (@CSKian716) February 1, 2024
Nuwan Thushara was bowling phenomenally well in the Abu Dhabi T10, some of the deliveries were absolutely unplayable. Fully expected MI to go after him in the auction.— Peeyush Sharma (@peeyushsharmaa) February 1, 2024
Wankhede suits his bowling style too, should have a good season for MI.#SA20
#SA20 Thushara please be honest, you're Malinga your coach today... WOW. Great bowling from Rabada as well pic.twitter.com/396PqF3jGt— Sivuyile "Siviwe" (@ssimandla) February 1, 2024
Guys, mega auction nahi hone waala hai na?— Vinesh Prabhu (@vlp1994) February 1, 2024
I don't want to fckng lose Nuwan Thushara like we lose Boult, De Kock and others
Another time, Stumps gone for a Walk... Thushara not just bowling Yorkers, he's bowling with some decent swing in Air #SA20 https://t.co/RzT7r7qVYK pic.twitter.com/AC7DZTFkPX— Abhijeet ♞ (@TheYorkerBall) February 1, 2024