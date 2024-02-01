SA20 | Twitter goes wild as Nuwan Thushara rips apart Pretoria's top order to make Malinga proud

Skipper Keiron Pollard handed over the fourth over to Sri Lankan speedster Nuwan Thushara for quick breakthroughs. Thushara left no stone unturned in providing quick wickets for his side as he dismissed Riley Rossouw with a fullish delivery and Rossouw swung across the line and missed it resulting in him departing for a duck. Meanwhile, Lasith Malinga was seen clapping in delight from the dugout. On the very next ball, Thushara bowled a toe-crusher to Colin Ackermann. He missed the attempted flick and the ball completely knocked the off-stump back. Malinga, this time, flashed a big smile from the dugout as the 29- year was on the verge of a hattrick, but missed out with a short-of-length delivery to Theunis de Bruyn.