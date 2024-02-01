More Options

SA20| Twitter reacts to Kyle Verreynne’s ton in vain as MI Cape Town beat Pretoria Capitals

SA20| Twitter reacts to Kyle Verreynne’s ton in vain as MI Cape Town beat Pretoria Capitals

7

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

no photo

In a thrilling encounter at Centurion, MI Cape Town beat Pretoria Capitals by 34 runs to keep their playoff hopes alive. With a superb batting display by Dewald Brevis, MI Cape Town put up a total of 248/4, as the Pretoria Capital failed to chase the total despite a ton by Kyle Verreynne.

‌MI Cape Town were off to a flying start after winning the toss as openers Rassie van der Dussen and Ryan Rickleton massacred the Pretoria Capitals bowling scoring 66/1 at the end of the powerplay. While van der Dussen smashed three sixes off the fifth over by Pretoria skipper Wayne Parnell, the latter rose from the ashes on the next ball and dismissed van der Dussen who was batting at a strike rate of 233. Rickelton anchored the MICT batting with a half-century off 28 balls. The visitors scored 116/2 in 11 overs with Rickelton and Dewald Brevis at the crease paving the way to put up a solid total on the board. Meanwhile, a packed Centurion witnessed a Rickelton carnage that accelerated the MICT innings to 151/3 in 14 overs and scored 90 off 45 deliveries. Meanwhile, Brevis and Sam Curran showed utmost grit in the middle order with a partnership of 32 runs. The splendid partnership was broken by Parnell when he dismissed Curran in the 18th over. While Curran departed by scoring 22 off 14, Brevis looked relentless and created carnage with the willow taking MICT to 198/4 in 18 overs. The last two overs bowled by the Capitals saw some explosive hits by Brevis and Keiron Pollard. 50 runs were conceded in the 18th and 19th over by the Capitals with the MICT reaching a gigantic target of 248/4

Pretoria Capitals were off to a flying start as Will Jacks smacked 23 runs in the first over. Sam Curran gave the first breakthrough for MI Cape Town dismissing Philip Salt. Meanwhile, Nuwan Thushara created a storm by picking two back-to-back wickets of Riley Rossouw and Colin Ackermann, demolishing the Capital's middle order. The hosts looked wobbly further with quick dismissals of Theunis de Bruyn and Dadswell. However, the batting was accelerated by a brilliant partnership of 78 runs between Parnell and Kyle Verreynne. While the lower order did tumble a bit, the baton was picked by Adil Rashid and Verreynne who looked determined to take the Capitals cross the finishing line. Despite a brilliant hundred, Verreynne failed to take his side to winning ways and MI Cape Town won the match by 34 runs. The Capitals managed to save their net run rate from getting a massive bruise and also denied MICT the bonus point.

Some heat in the middle!

A little war of words

Take a bow!

Destroyed!

Superb hitting!

Absolutely!

Unbelievable!

What a knock!

JSK must be happy

Crazy

KKKK

 

Get updates! Follow us on

Open all