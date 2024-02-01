SA20| Twitter reacts to Kyle Verreynne’s ton in vain as MI Cape Town beat Pretoria Capitals
In a thrilling encounter at Centurion, MI Cape Town beat Pretoria Capitals by 34 runs to keep their playoff hopes alive. With a superb batting display by Dewald Brevis, MI Cape Town put up a total of 248/4, as the Pretoria Capital failed to chase the total despite a ton by Kyle Verreynne.
Pretoria Capitals were off to a flying start as Will Jacks smacked 23 runs in the first over. Sam Curran gave the first breakthrough for MI Cape Town dismissing Philip Salt. Meanwhile, Nuwan Thushara created a storm by picking two back-to-back wickets of Riley Rossouw and Colin Ackermann, demolishing the Capital's middle order. The hosts looked wobbly further with quick dismissals of Theunis de Bruyn and Dadswell. However, the batting was accelerated by a brilliant partnership of 78 runs between Parnell and Kyle Verreynne. While the lower order did tumble a bit, the baton was picked by Adil Rashid and Verreynne who looked determined to take the Capitals cross the finishing line. Despite a brilliant hundred, Verreynne failed to take his side to winning ways and MI Cape Town won the match by 34 runs. The Capitals managed to save their net run rate from getting a massive bruise and also denied MICT the bonus point.
100 of 48 balls when his team was done and dusted and also denies MICT a bonus point which looked very certain. Verreynne was picked at base price by JSK in the auctions. https://t.co/bnR0F1APtw— Prasanna (@prasannalara) February 1, 2024
Verreynne🔥🔥— Geofinn_12 (@12Geofinn) February 1, 2024
Destroyed MICT's bonus point as well!!#SA20
Whatta hitting!! In the ongoing match between #MICapeTown & #PretoriaCapitals , MICT have hit 20 sixes in the first innings with a total of 248👏❤️🔥#SA20 #MICTvsPC— Krish Narang (@knarangg) February 1, 2024
MI Cape Town bottled a Bonus point btw. All they had to do was to restrict PCT to 198 runs. Missing out on the extra point could be huge in the context of the final log standings. #CricketTwitter #SA20— Lawrence Bailey ⚪ 🇿🇦 (@LawrenceBailey0) February 1, 2024
From 42/6 to 214/8 what a batting from kyle verreynne. Mi cape Town missed their bonus point next match between mict vs pc will be interesting 😀#sa20— Batman🦇👱 (@ordinaryguy07_) February 1, 2024
100 for Verreynne in 48 balls.— CricVipez (@CricVipezAP) February 1, 2024
What a knock from Verreynne. How did he bring his team this close in such a game? Unbelievable.
- MI Cape Town win by 34 runs.#SA20
Wow MI Cape Town Won easily still But how on earth have they let Pretoria Capitals get to 216-8 from 42-6🤣Not getting the bonus point COULD cost them big time!! Stunning 100 off 48 balls from Verreynne....🔥 #SA20— BCFC1875 (@YouBearsssssss) February 1, 2024
MI Cape Town throwing away an easy bonus point. Absolute village team this #SA20— ThinkyMcThink (@mc_thinky) February 1, 2024
