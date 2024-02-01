SA20| Twitter reacts to Kyle Verreynne’s ton in vain as MI Cape Town beat Pretoria Capitals

‌MI Cape Town were off to a flying start after winning the toss as openers Rassie van der Dussen and Ryan Rickleton massacred the Pretoria Capitals bowling scoring 66/1 at the end of the powerplay. While van der Dussen smashed three sixes off the fifth over by Pretoria skipper Wayne Parnell, the latter rose from the ashes on the next ball and dismissed van der Dussen who was batting at a strike rate of 233. Rickelton anchored the MICT batting with a half-century off 28 balls. The visitors scored 116/2 in 11 overs with Rickelton and Dewald Brevis at the crease paving the way to put up a solid total on the board. Meanwhile, a packed Centurion witnessed a Rickelton carnage that accelerated the MICT innings to 151/3 in 14 overs and scored 90 off 45 deliveries. Meanwhile, Brevis and Sam Curran showed utmost grit in the middle order with a partnership of 32 runs. The splendid partnership was broken by Parnell when he dismissed Curran in the 18th over. While Curran departed by scoring 22 off 14, Brevis looked relentless and created carnage with the willow taking MICT to 198/4 in 18 overs. The last two overs bowled by the Capitals saw some explosive hits by Brevis and Keiron Pollard. 50 runs were conceded in the 18th and 19th over by the Capitals with the MICT reaching a gigantic target of 248/4