SL vs AFG | Twitter in disbelief as keeper Samarawickrama sees the future to take impossible grab at leg slip

Shah's eyes lit up when slow-left-arm spinner Prabath Jayasuriya pitched a full delivery in line with the stumps to kick off the 45th over and he quickly got down on his knee to sweep the ball towards fine-leg. However, the frequency and efficiency with which he had played the shot up to the point meant Samarawickrama was more than anticipating it, and in a groundbreaking display of quick thinking, the veteran started moving across toward his left even before the red cherry had pitched. By the time the ball met the willow, Samarawickrama was already perfectly stationed at the edge of the pitch and simply lowered his hand to complete a simple-looking but improbably well-executioned blinded.