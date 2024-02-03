ILT20 | Twitter reacts to downcast Dre-Russ offering catch practice after a false-stroke

After losing half a dozen wickets inside 13 overs, the Knight Riders required some counter-attack from their lower order and in-form Andre Russell stepped to the plate. The KKR star smashed the DC bowlers to all parts of the ground accumulating 41 runs at a strikerate of over 250. However, his brisk, yet effective, assault was shortlived when Dushmantha Chameera forced the batter to play a false stroke, leaving the Caribbean star disappointed.

On the second ball of the 18th over, Chameera dished a back of a length delivery wide outside the off-stump. Realising that the all-rounder was clearing the front foot for big hits quite often, the plan worked for the Lankan speedster. Russell stretched out in an attempt to reach the delivery but inccured a top-edge because ofthe the intended slash. The Kookaburra ballooned off the thickish edge of the bat for Scott Kuggeleijn to complete a dolly at backward point, leaving the batter disheartened.

Seeing his fireworks of three fours and as many sixes end in such a tame fashion, Russell fell to ground along the crease and bowed down in despondency. It was quite evident that the 35-year-old realized that he had missed an opportunity to guide his side over 200 runs as the Knight Riders could only manage 20 runs in the next 16 deliveries. The Twitterverse empathize with the Windies star and poured out some support for him.





A big mistake from Russell

Russell today

Andre Russell today against DC pic.twitter.com/czOLnBlKpL — 𝐏𝐂 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐧 (@savagestranger3) February 3, 2024

Making a comeback

Andre Russell after making a comeback in International Cricket🏏



Matches- 12

Runs- 297

Average- 59.4

Strike Rate- 203.42



THIS IS PEAK ANDRE RUSSELL 🦁💪 pic.twitter.com/FHiLnT2yLg — KKR Bhakt 🇮🇳 ™ (@KKRSince2011) February 3, 2024

On a mission

•Average 96(Highest)

•Strike Rate 228.57(Highest)

•Sixes 19(Highest)



Andre Russell on a Mission in ILT20 for Knight Riders🦁🔥 pic.twitter.com/fXGkDlfX2h — KKR Bhakt 🇮🇳 ™ (@KKRSince2011) February 3, 2024

No one is better

There is No Better Powerhitter than Andre Russell in the World.💪



Period!! pic.twitter.com/Nv8I3YpZsw — KKR Bhakt 🇮🇳 ™ (@KKRSince2011) February 3, 2024

Brutal best

41 off 16 with Strike Rate 256.25💣💥



Andre Russell at its Brutal Best🦁 pic.twitter.com/3YObskEs2v — KKR Bhakt 🇮🇳 ™ (@KKRSince2011) February 3, 2024

Well played

Andre Russell vs DC :



41(16)

3 Sixes | 3 Fours

256.25 Strike Rate#WeAreADKR pic.twitter.com/IKl9O93fjw — Cricket Z 💥 (@KnightRidersfam) February 3, 2024

The best of him

This is the best I've ever seen Andre Russell.

Most of his 6s are over 100m and never seen before consistency.

West Indies will be fiery this WT20. #ILT20 — Himanshu | हिमांशु (@iamheemaanshoo) February 3, 2024

He is back

Andre Russell is back guys 🔥

41(16)

Super smashing in #ILT20 #Cricket 😍 — Pawan Kumar 🇮🇳 (@Prince11R) February 3, 2024

Unleashed

6️⃣,2️⃣,4️⃣,6️⃣,2️⃣,6️⃣,4️⃣

31 off the Over 💉



ANDRE RUSSELL Unleashed🔥 pic.twitter.com/tRiHCZnrBB — KKR Bhakt 🇮🇳 ™ (@KKRSince2011) February 3, 2024







