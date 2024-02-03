ILT20 | Twitter reacts to downcast Dre-Russ offering catch practice after a false-stroke
In sport there is a fine line between winning and losing and it is usually the superstars that play a part in deciding the result. In the game between Abu Dhabi Knight Riders and Dubai Capitals, Andre Russell fell to his knees after throwing away his wicket amidst a spectacular Russell-Muscle show.
After losing half a dozen wickets inside 13 overs, the Knight Riders required some counter-attack from their lower order and in-form Andre Russell stepped to the plate. The KKR star smashed the DC bowlers to all parts of the ground accumulating 41 runs at a strikerate of over 250. However, his brisk, yet effective, assault was shortlived when Dushmantha Chameera forced the batter to play a false stroke, leaving the Caribbean star disappointed.
On the second ball of the 18th over, Chameera dished a back of a length delivery wide outside the off-stump. Realising that the all-rounder was clearing the front foot for big hits quite often, the plan worked for the Lankan speedster. Russell stretched out in an attempt to reach the delivery but inccured a top-edge because ofthe the intended slash. The Kookaburra ballooned off the thickish edge of the bat for Scott Kuggeleijn to complete a dolly at backward point, leaving the batter disheartened.
Seeing his fireworks of three fours and as many sixes end in such a tame fashion, Russell fell to ground along the crease and bowed down in despondency. It was quite evident that the 35-year-old realized that he had missed an opportunity to guide his side over 200 runs as the Knight Riders could only manage 20 runs in the next 16 deliveries. The Twitterverse empathize with the Windies star and poured out some support for him.
