IND vs ENG | Twitter reacts as Bumrah reverses script on Day 2 to rip through England with lethal fifer

England took just seven deliveries on Day 2 to opt for the new ball and whilst the hard leather led to some gorgeous drives from Ravichandran Ashwin and Yashasvi Jaiswal to extend their nascent overnight stand to 34 runs, the decision ultimately paid dividends for the visitors in the longer run. The former succumbed to a vicious wobble seam delivery by the experienced James Anderson while Jaiswal, seeking a final hurrah, holed out soon after having registered a maiden double ton in Test cricket. Subsequently, Shoaib Bashir and Rehan Ahmed made little work of the two Indian pacers and successfully restricted India to a total of 396.

Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett typically stepped to the crease burgeoning with positive intent and quickly tallied up 32 runs in the six overs before Lunch. The stand had grown to 59 at almost run-a-ball and needed some wily leg breaks from Kuldeep Yadav to get one to pop off Duckett's bat shoulder and in the safe hands of silly point. However, the shiny red cherry meant Crawley proved impossible to contain with his big strides and authoritative strokes, the opener lacing eight boundaries and a maximum en route to a half-century. The side looked perfectly stationed at 110/1 at drinks, only for the break to send their momentum crashing.

Rohit introduced Axar Patal into the attack and the tall left-armer took just three balls to have Crawley sky one for 72, setting the stage for Bumrah to make England's batters dance to his tune with potent reverse swing. He first had Joe Root edge an outswinger to first slip and then flattened Ollie Pope's stumps with an inswinging toecrusher in a lethal spell before Tea. The veteran capped off his efforts immediately after the break by having a frustrated Jonny Bairstow poke a wide one to slip. Kuldeep added salt to the wounds by cleaning up Ben Foakes and Rehan Ahmed in quick succession to suddenly leave England reeling at 182/7. All this while, Ben Stokes patiently dug himself in at one end and inevitably decided to go gung ho alongside a similarly aggressive-minded Tom Hartley. The duo's attempt at saving a sinking ship was worth 47, the same as Stokes' score until Bumrah returned to send both packing and ultimately finish with a game changing six-wicket haul, also going past 150 Test scalps in the process. The pacer deservedly led India off the field with a healthy first innings lead of 143 runs.