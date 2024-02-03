IND vs ENG | Twitter stunned as Bumrah decimates matchwinner Pope's stumps with lethal unplayable yorker

England ticked off the first marker in the second Test in Vizag early on Day 2 by keeping India to a seemingly subpar first innings total of 396 on what appeared to be a docile track. However, their optimism was impressive pegged by the host's bowling unit with a flurry of scalps after Lunch, and after seeing James Anderson spearhead his side's efforts, an inspired Jasprit Bumrah showed some brilliance of his own to headline the team making successful inroads. The veteran used the scuffed-up SG ball to make the visitors dance to his tune with exceptional control over his reverse swing, getting the prolific Joe Root to nick off in the process, but truly saved his best for Hyderabad's hero Ollie Pope.