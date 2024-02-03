IND vs ENG | Twitter stunned as Bumrah decimates matchwinner Pope's stumps with lethal unplayable yorker
A proud Jasprit Bumrah looks on after humiliating Ollie Pope with uprooted stumps|
Great Test bowlers are efficient at making the most of helpful conditions but the truly elite all-timers take the pitch out of the equation to produce magic stemming from nowhere. Jasprit Bumrah put up an exhibition of reverse swing before embarrassing Ollie Pope with a trademark blockhole jaffa.
England ticked off the first marker in the second Test in Vizag early on Day 2 by keeping India to a seemingly subpar first innings total of 396 on what appeared to be a docile track. However, their optimism was impressive pegged by the host's bowling unit with a flurry of scalps after Lunch, and after seeing James Anderson spearhead his side's efforts, an inspired Jasprit Bumrah showed some brilliance of his own to headline the team making successful inroads. The veteran used the scuffed-up SG ball to make the visitors dance to his tune with exceptional control over his reverse swing, getting the prolific Joe Root to nick off in the process, but truly saved his best for Hyderabad's hero Ollie Pope.
Bumrah showcased all his variations in the 28th over, mixing up the slower ball with swinging good length deliveries to befuddle the 26-year-old. The punchline arrived on the penultimate ball as Pope, taking guard outside the crease to counter the lengths, could only watch on with a Bumrah ball from wide of the crease angling in viciously to his legs. By the team the top order maestro could react, the re cherry had sneaked under his willow in a limp effort to guard his blockhole before shattering into middle stump and sending both its counterparts cartwheeling.
Pope was evidently seething at falling victim such embarrassingly to the wily pacer's setup who gave a glimpse of his typical wry smile, sending Twitterati into frenzy.
Timber Striker Alert 🚨— BCCI (@BCCI) February 3, 2024
A Jasprit Bumrah special 🎯 🔥
Drop an emoji in the comments below 🔽 to describe that dismissal
Follow the match ▶️ https://t.co/X85JZGt0EV#TeamIndia | #INDvENG | @Jaspritbumrah93 | @IDFCFIRSTBank pic.twitter.com/U9mpYkYp6v
