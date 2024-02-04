ENG vs IND | Twitter reacts as feisty England begin 399-run chase with aplomb after sublime Gill ton on Day 3

Axar Patel proved to be up to the task in his elevated batting position of number six and ably supported an increasingly confident Gill after the break. The top-order maestro ended his run drought in the longest format by bringing up a third Test ton and seemed to acknowledge his struggles with a subdued celebration. Nevertheless, the duo had put the Men in Blue back into the driver's seat by stitching together 89 runs, and it took some inspired field changes from Stokes to force the centurion into a mistake and glove one to the keeper. Axar kept up the day's pattern by departing to a Hartley delivery that kept agonizingly low and there was no stopping a collapse this time around. From 212/4, India succumbed to 255 all-out as Rehan Amed finished with three scalps, including that of Ravichandran Ashwin after a plucky 29.