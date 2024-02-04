More Options

‌ILT20 | Farooqi-Perera star as MI Emirates thrash defending champs to book playoffs berth 

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

MI Emirates defended an above-par total convincingly after Fazalfaq Farooqi stared with a four-for and restricted the Desert Vipers 30 runs short. Kusal Perera’s rollicking start and middle-order prowess helped the MI Emirates to pump the scoreboard to a winning total and lock their playoff chances.

The reverse fixture between MI Emirates and Desert Vipers with the defending champions gaining two scalps inside the powerplay for 56 runs. Kusal Perera played some dazzling strokes and switched gears after the field restrictions with Ambati Rayudu playing the grafter’s role. They orchestrated 75 runs for the third wicket before Wandindu Hasaranga fragmented the stand in the 16th over. Nicholas Pooran capitalized on the stage set by the top order and fired all guns blazing. Although Rayudu got out for 38-ball 44 the Emirates skipper teed off the Vipers bowlers left, right, and center before falling prey to a lethal yorker from Matheesha Pathirana in the final over. Eventually, Pooran’s 15-ball 39 propelled the score to 188/5.

In reply, the Vipers suffered an early jolt in the second ball of the innings when Akeal Hosein got the better of Rohan Mustafa and broke into a hang-loose celebration. Their top five batters departed for single-digit numbers as the left-arm tag team of Trent Boult and Fazalhaq Farooqi broke through them inside the powerplay. Right after, Waqar Salemkheil outsmarted Wanindu Hasarnaga with a wrong’un and the scoreboard read 45/6 after seven overs. Just when one may have thought of an all out folding, the Vipers lower order denied such a circumstance. Ali Naseer soaked the pressure along with impact sub, Sherfane Rutherford to add 37 runs together, followed by an epic 73-run eighth-wicket partnership with Luke Wood (30). Although Wood’s cameo ended in the 19th over to Farooqi’s fourth scalp Naseer went on to score a fifty and remain unbridled on 63 before suffering a 30-run defeat;

