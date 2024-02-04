‌ILT20 | Farooqi-Perera star as MI Emirates thrash defending champs to book playoffs berth 

In reply, the Vipers suffered an early jolt in the second ball of the innings when Akeal Hosein got the better of Rohan Mustafa and broke into a hang-loose celebration. Their top five batters departed for single-digit numbers as the left-arm tag team of Trent Boult and Fazalhaq Farooqi broke through them inside the powerplay. Right after, Waqar Salemkheil outsmarted Wanindu Hasarnaga with a wrong’un and the scoreboard read 45/6 after seven overs. Just when one may have thought of an all out folding, the Vipers lower order denied such a circumstance. Ali Naseer soaked the pressure along with impact sub, Sherfane Rutherford to add 37 runs together, followed by an epic 73-run eighth-wicket partnership with Luke Wood (30). Although Wood’s cameo ended in the 19th over to Farooqi’s fourth scalp Naseer went on to score a fifty and remain unbridled on 63 before suffering a 30-run defeat;