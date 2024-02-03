‌ILT20 | Russell and Willey’s all-round brilliance drub Capitals as Knight Riders seal back-to-back wins

Being forced to bat first after losing the toss, Joe Clarke Michael Pepper gave a brisk start of 40 runs before the latter was outdone by Akif Raja in the fifth over. Clarke followed him back to the pavilion in the next over, leaving the Knight Riders at 55/2 at the end of the powerplay. Scott Kuggleijn exerted more pressure on the batting side after scalping the wickets of Alishan Shafu and Sagar Kalyan in the eighth over. However, Sam Hain and Laurie Evans tried to resist the disciplined bowling attack of the Capitals but fell prey halfway through the innings and paved the way for yet another mini-collapse. With the Abu Dhabi-based franchise reeling at 111/7, Andre Russell stepped up to the fore and countered the opposition bowlers. He smacked three fours and as many sixes to pile 41 runs off 16 balls before playing a false stroke against Dushmantha Chameera and getting dismissed in the 18th over. David Willey (26*)switched gears for a short while and propelled the score to 183/10 before losing out on partners.