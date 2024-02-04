ILT20 | Twitter abuzz after Hasaranga gets provoked by Salamkheil’s death-stare post-dismissal
In the high stakes of a riveting competition, athletes often succumb to the heat of the moment. A similar incident took center stage in the reverse fixture of the MI Emirates and Desert Vipers when Waqar Salamkheil’s spicy send-off post-dismissal triggered Wanindu Hasaranga to lose his cool.
On the final delivery of the seventh over, the left-arm wrist spinner bowled a wrong’un, pitched near the off stump, and turned away from the batter. Seeing the fuller, tossed-up delivery, Hasaranga was enticed for the slog sweep and ended up getting a feather on the under edge of the willow through to the wicketkeeper. Salamkheil was elated by outfoxing the Sri Lankan and followed it up with a wild stare that provoked Hasaranga.
The right-handed seemed agitated and exchanged a few words with the Afghan spinner at the center of the pitch before strolling off the field. Soon after, the spinner was seen conveying his part of the story to umpire Rod Tucker with MI Emirates fielders around, sending the Twitterverse into a frenzy.
