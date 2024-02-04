‌ILT20 | Twitter abuzz after Hasaranga gets provoked by Salamkheil’s death-stare post-dismissal





In a chase of 189 runs, the Desert Vipers languished after losing half their wickets inside the powerplay with Wanindu Hasaranga and Ali Naseer at either end of the strip. The former did not last long as well and was outdone by Waqar Salamlkheil post powerplay, leading to a heated exchange between the batter and the bowler.

On the final delivery of the seventh over, the left-arm wrist spinner bowled a wrong’un, pitched near the off stump, and turned away from the batter. Seeing the fuller, tossed-up delivery, Hasaranga was enticed for the slog sweep and ended up getting a feather on the under edge of the willow through to the wicketkeeper. Salamkheil was elated by outfoxing the Sri Lankan and followed it up with a wild stare that provoked Hasaranga.

The right-handed seemed agitated and exchanged a few words with the Afghan spinner at the center of the pitch before strolling off the field. Soon after, the spinner was seen conveying his part of the story to umpire Rod Tucker with MI Emirates fielders around, sending the Twitterverse into a frenzy.

Spicy farewell

Big wicket

Waqar gets the big wicket of Hasaranga 🌪️



DV are now SIX down! 😍#OneFamily #MIEmirates #MIEvDV — MI Emirates (@MIEmirates) February 4, 2024

Fight between them

PHADDA BETWEEN HASARANGA AND SALAMKHEIL 🔥🔥🔥 — yang goi (@GongR1ght) February 4, 2024

Things heating up

Things heating up in Abu Dhabi 🔥



Hasaranga is dismissed & given a spicy send off by Waqar Salamkheil as MI Emirates pick up No. 6️⃣❗#MIEvDV | #KoiKasarNahiChhodenge | #DPWorldILT20onZee pic.twitter.com/Th4Bf9fagb — Zee Cricket (@ilt20onzee) February 4, 2024

Good spell

#MIEvsSW Waqar Salamkheil's Spell And MI Emirates' Batters Power Hitting Registered A Comprehensive Win Over Warriors https://t.co/IXpdGzETco — Jimil Patel (@jimilpatel_) February 3, 2024

Is supention necassary?

Give next match suspention to Salamkeli.

Stupid guy 😐#ILT20 — Tradancyog (@TradancyOG) February 4, 2024

Spicy send-off

Probably a challenge

The West Indian batsmen bring joy to the fans and victories for their teams in T20s. Look at this Andre Russell special for Abu Dhabi Knight Riders in @ILT20Official

They probably are the ones to challenge MI Emirates to the #ILT20 title this year



Follow the action on… — Vikrant Gupta (@vikrantgupta73) February 4, 2024

Real trouble

MIE power