‌ILT20 | Twitter reacts to Akeal Hosein echoing Neymar’s Hang loose celebration after drawing first blood

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

Iconic celebrations often enhance the sporting culture and act as a great source of entertainment for the spectators. Akeal Hosein brought the Abu Dhabi crowd to life by mimicking Neymar’s iconic hang-loose celebration post-first breakthrough against the Desert Vipers in Abu Dhabi.

The defending champions were pushed on the back foot after table-toppers MI Emirates posted 188 runs on the board and struck the first wicket in the second ball of the defense. It was Akeal Hosein who spelled cob around Rohan Mustafa to draw the first blood early inside the powerplay and cave into a famous celebration from the football realm. 

On the second ball of the first over, Hosein sprayed a fuller delivery at the middle stump line that drifted a tad away from Rohan Mustafa who sat for the intended slog sweep. The southpaw failed to get underneath the bounce and incurred a top-edge on his act and found the ball looping over towards Rohid Khan at short third man for a regulation catch. 

Eventually, Hosein broke into a renowned celebration by sprinting in the field with extended arms- the thumb and pinky finger outstretched, creating the iconic shaka sign that resembles a carefree gesture. The Twitterverse spotted the moment and could draw similarities from Brazilian footballer Neymar Jr. who used to jubilate similarly.

