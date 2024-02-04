IND vs ENG | Twitter in awe as knee-ache-free Stokes takes running blinder with brilliant athleticism
The entire England contingent ran all the way to the boundary to congratulate Ben Stokes for his heroic grab|
BCCI
Chronic injuries and major surgeries are perhaps the two worst things that can happen to a sportsperson, both of which Ben Stokes has endured in recent times. However, the England skipper proved his recent knee operation was indeed a blessing as he covered massive ground to take a diving corker.
England brought themselves back into contention for the second Test in Vizag by snaring four Indian wickets in the first session of Day 3 after having conceded a first-innings lead of 143. James Anderson kickstarted the change in momentum by getting rid of both host openers with corkers but the dynamic duo of Shubman Gill and Shreyas Gill managed to survive the spell and dig themselves in, accumulating 81 runs together in a partnership that threatened to close the doors on any chance of an English win. Unsurprisingly, it took a moment of magic from Ben Stokes to keep the game alive.
With Gill turning up the ante with three boundaries in his previous nine balls, an inspired Iyer decided to take Tom Hartley on in the 27th over and shuffled down the track on the very first ball. The left-arm spinner in response angled the delivery down the leg stump but the batter went through his whip through the offside anyway, only to end up skying the ball high in the air. Even so, the shot seemed a relatively safe option given the field was up with no long-off in place and Stokes stationed inside the circle at mid-off. Determined to earn his team the crucial breakthrough, the 32-year-old turned around in a jiffy and sprinted towards the boundary, constantly checking over his shoulders for the arriving red cherry, before timing his heave forward perfectly for the SG to land safely in his palms.
Stokes, playing his first series after a major operation to rid himself of the chronic knee pain that had been plaguing him for several years, was visibly ecstatic at having pulled off the athletic grab and was immediately mobbed by his teammates for the stupendous effort, a sentiment echoed by Twitterati.
A screamer 🤯 from Stokes sends back Shreyas Iyer!#INDvENG #BazBowled #IDFCFirstBankTestsSeries #JioCinemaSports pic.twitter.com/nEbPLX88w3— JioCinema (@JioCinema) February 4, 2024
What a catch from Ben Stokes🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/OhIsl66Ha2— Rajiv (@Rajiv1841) February 4, 2024
The stunning catch by Ben stokes 🥵🔥#INDvsENGTestpic.twitter.com/Tzqej2cJls— Pallab🇮🇳 (@Pallab200205) February 4, 2024
WHAT A CATCH BY BEN STOKES...!!! 🤯 pic.twitter.com/GhmaesiwZf— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) February 4, 2024
What an unbelievable catch by ben stokes ..!!#INDvsENGTesthttps://t.co/Y5moe4HLxD— The CricFoot Bros (@CricCrazyiu) February 4, 2024
Imagine the guys witnessing that catch 🥺— 𝗶𝘀𝗵𝗶.🏴 (@kohlifangirl178) February 4, 2024
Ben Stokes pic.twitter.com/m5bAs3leM1
WHAT A CATCH BY BEN STOKES...!!! 🤯#INDvENG pic.twitter.com/ZNCXwL65ys— Zara vibes ✨️ (@zaravibes303) February 4, 2024
What a catch by Ben Stokes🔥— 𝗶𝘀𝗵𝗶.🏴 (@kohlifangirl178) February 4, 2024
Man is giving everything to this series 🥺♥️.. pic.twitter.com/VXNP0CBL0b
This is superb catch from Ben Stokes 🔥#BenStokes #INDvsENGTest— Babu K (@Babu_K_08) February 4, 2024
