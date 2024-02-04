IND vs ENG | Twitter in splits as Rohit channels Pankaj Tripathi from Mirzapur to hilariously shame Kuldeep

Bumrah delivered a fullish delivery into the channel midway through the third over to tempt Crawley into a drive and the opener obliged by chasing after the shiny new ball, only to be beaten on the outside edge by some considerable late swing. However, much to his surprise, gloveman KS Bharat and the slip cordon went up triumphantly after a slight delay and Bumrah took little convincing to join in on the appeal, but the umpire remained unperturbed. Rohit quickly walked towards the center to discuss whether the decision should be sent upstairs and was met by a lack of enthusiasm from his teammates, except for a certain Kuldeep. The wrist-spinner came rushing in from square leg and broke out into a passionate and incessant rant to the skipper, absolutely convinced the DRS was worth a shot. The 29-year-old's plea eventually extended to such an extent that Rohit had to stop in his tracks and raise a pointed palm toward Kuldeep, perfectly imitating Pankaj Tripathi's culturally iconic reaction from a scene in the web series 'Mirzapur'.