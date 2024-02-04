IND vs ENG | Twitter in splits as Rohit channels Pankaj Tripathi from Mirzapur to hilariously shame Kuldeep
Rohit Sharma did not miss his chance to pick on Kuldeep Yadav after the spinner made a pointless ferverent appeal|
BCCI
There is nothing wrong with some innocuous misplaced passion on the field but when it comes in an incessant package such as Kuldeep Yadav, a response is often warranted. Rohit Sharma made sure he showed his player the mirror by recreating the viral Pankaj Tripathi meme before clapping sarcastically.
India failed to capitalize on a first innings lead of 143 runs to the extent they would have hoped for on Day 3 of the second Test as they were bowled out for 255 albeit on a pitch gradually beginning to unravel. Nevertheless, the hosts had nearly 15 overs to fire at the visitors to close out the day and desperately need-ed a breakthrough to stem the explosive pairing of Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett despite a fairly mammoth target of 399. While the new ball duo of Jasprit Bumrah and Mukesh Kumar went about seeking the same, they found unexpected aid from Kuldeep Yadav albeit not in a form their skipper Rohit Sharma appreciated.
Bumrah delivered a fullish delivery into the channel midway through the third over to tempt Crawley into a drive and the opener obliged by chasing after the shiny new ball, only to be beaten on the outside edge by some considerable late swing. However, much to his surprise, gloveman KS Bharat and the slip cordon went up triumphantly after a slight delay and Bumrah took little convincing to join in on the appeal, but the umpire remained unperturbed. Rohit quickly walked towards the center to discuss whether the decision should be sent upstairs and was met by a lack of enthusiasm from his teammates, except for a certain Kuldeep. The wrist-spinner came rushing in from square leg and broke out into a passionate and incessant rant to the skipper, absolutely convinced the DRS was worth a shot. The 29-year-old's plea eventually extended to such an extent that Rohit had to stop in his tracks and raise a pointed palm toward Kuldeep, perfectly imitating Pankaj Tripathi's culturally iconic reaction from a scene in the web series 'Mirzapur'.
Shortly after, the big screen revealed there was a clear gap between willow and leather, proving Rohit had made the right call and the veteran could not help but take a dig at Kuldeep, sarcastically clapping at him and showing him two thumbs up with a huge grin on their face. Twitterati expectedly was quick to get all in on the amusing action.
