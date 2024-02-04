‌SA20 | Three-dimensional excellence eclipses Royals as Eastern Cape finish top of the table

In reply, the Eastern Capes got a brisk opening stand of 33 runs before Cody Yousuf cleaned up Jordan Hermann in the final over of the powerplay. In a space of fourteen balls, Dawid Malan followed him back to the dugout with the defending champions struggling at 49/2. Aiden Markram (37) and Temba Bavuma joined hands and stabilized the ship by excellent strike rotation mixed with periodic boundaries. The experienced campaigners glued 63 runs third wicket stand before the skipper holed out to Jason Roy off Andile Phehlukwayo in the 16th over. Four balls later, rain intervened in the contest but luckily it turned out to be a passing shower. With 40 runs needed from the remaining four overs, Bavuma and Tristan Stubbs tried to drive the chase calculatively. However, in an attempt to up the ante, the wicketkeeper-batter was dismissed, making way for Patrick Kruger. Subsequently, the all-rounder whacked a couple of sixes to bring down the equation to eight needed off the final over. Although Bavuma holed out in the next delivery, a four and a six from Kruger (7-ball 26*) helped the Eastern Cape to end the league stages on a high.