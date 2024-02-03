More Options

‌SA20 | Twitter in praise after top-order muscles Super Kings into the playoffs in high-scoring humdinger

‌SA20 | Twitter in praise after top-order muscles Super Kings into the playoffs in high-scoring humdinger

11

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

no photo

A high-scoring contest took center stage in the ‘Bull Ring’ with the Joburg Super Kings completing a must-win assignment against the table toppers. The top five batters chalked up a hefty run chase in a run-feast despite the Durban Super Giants recovering from a top-order collapse.

Winning the toss and opting to field first yielded sweet fruits for the Joburg Super Kings after Lizaad Williams and Nandre Burger ripped through the top three of the Super Giants to reduce them to 32/3 after 4.2 overs. JJ Smuts and Wiaan Mulder tried to soak the pressure and gradually switched gears after gathering 48 runs inside the powerplay. The pair orchestrated a brilliant 115-run partnership for the fourth wicket to turn the tables and set the tone for a strong finish. Although Doug Bracewell and Lizaad Williams managed to put in a collective effort for the Super Kings to break the partnership by sending both batters on consecutive deliveries, a Heinrich Klaasen storm was waiting in the queue. The wicketkeeper-batter squashed the bowlers left, right, and center to slam an unbeaten 16-ball 40 helping the Super Giants to reach 203/6 at the end of the innings.

Keeping in mind the must-win situation for qualification, Faf du Plessis and Leus du Plooy offered a rollicking start by mustering the bowlers inside the powerplay. The tag team smacked 75 runs inside the field restrictions and went on to bludgeon 102 runs for the opening stand before the skipper was trapped in front by Noor Ahmad. Du Plooy took control of the assault after Faf left and glued 57 runs for the second wicket with Wayne Madsen before Noor struck for the second time in the contest. Despite the fall of wickets, the required run rate was manageable and Moeen Ali’s cameo of 26 runs from 12 deliveries acted as a game-changer. When the home side required 38 runs from the final couple of overs, Moeen pummeled Naveen-ul-Haq for back-to-back sixes, curtailing the equation to 13 needed off the final six. Although he got dismissed off Dwaine Pretorius in the second ball of the final over after hitting a four, Donavon Ferreira turned the tide with a six a double, and a second maximum to steer his side to the playoffs.

What a match!

Dhoni energy

Power of yellow jersey

Great crowd

CSK bloods

Champions stuff

Qualified

Finishes off in style

Tahnk you

 

Get updates! Follow us on

Open all