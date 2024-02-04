‌U-19 WC | Twitter stunned as Hamza Shaikh's ‘handling ball’ dismissal sparks spirit of the game debate  

In the 17th over, Shaikh got an inside edge on an intended forward defense and saw the ball stuck near his foot. Unaware of the MCC laws, the right-handed batter bent down to collect the ball and give it to the wicketkeeper, Ryan Kamwemba. Seeing this, the bowler and the gloveman appealed for a dismissal, and to the batter’s surprise, on-field umpires Donovan Koch and Masudur Rahman referred the decision to TV umpire, Nigel Duguid.