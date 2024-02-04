U-19 WC | Twitter stunned as Hamza Shaikh's ‘handling ball’ dismissal sparks spirit of the game debate
In the ever-evolving realm of cricket, the laws governing the game have been a constant source of debate. One such incident took center stage in the ongoing 2024 U-19 World Cup when England’s Hamza Shaikh found himself in misery after a helping gesture towards the opposition led to strife.
In the 17th over, Shaikh got an inside edge on an intended forward defense and saw the ball stuck near his foot. Unaware of the MCC laws, the right-handed batter bent down to collect the ball and give it to the wicketkeeper, Ryan Kamwemba. Seeing this, the bowler and the gloveman appealed for a dismissal, and to the batter’s surprise, on-field umpires Donovan Koch and Masudur Rahman referred the decision to TV umpire, Nigel Duguid.
Eventually, the decision was out as it fell under the MCC Law, 37.4, which reads: "Either batter is out Obstructing the field if, at any time while the ball is in play and, without the consent of a fielder, he/she uses the bat or any part of his/her person to return the ball to any fielder".
While Shaikh trudged off the field nodding his head in disappointment, it evoked a new debacle regarding the laws of cricket, sending the Twitterverse into a frenzy.
