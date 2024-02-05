‌ILT20 | Bowlers storm in Sharjah as Knight Riders pepper Warriors to extend winning streak

In reply, the Knight Riders got a stable start as the openers Joe Clarke and Michael Pepper executed some elegant strokes against Maheesh Theekshana and James Fuller inside the powerplay. They were outstanding in threading the gaps and notched up a fifty runs opening stand before the Englishman got into a false stroke against Muhammad Jawadullah in the sixth over. In no time, Alishan Sharafu followed him back to the pavilion for a silver duck in the same over with the scoreboard reflecting 56/2 at the end of the field of restrictions. Subsequently, Adil Rashid bowled in tandem with Jawadullah with the latter outsmarting on-song Clarke (34) to claim his third scalp in the eighth over. However, the total the Warriors were defending was too low and the ADKR middle order surpassed the target like a cakewalk with 59 balls to spare.