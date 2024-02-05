More Options

‌ILT20 | Bowlers storm in Sharjah as Knight Riders pepper Warriors to extend winning streak

‌ILT20 | Bowlers storm in Sharjah as Knight Riders pepper Warriors to extend winning streak

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

The Abu Dhabi Knight Riders reach the second spot in the points table by maintaining their winning streak with three consecutive wins. David Willey and Joshua Little broke through the Sharjah Warriors top order and Ravi Bopara backed it up with a four-for to restrict them to a paltry total.

Winning the toss and opting to bat first panned out well for Abu Dhabi Knight Riders as the new ball duo of David Willey and Joshua Little wreaked havoc on the opposition batting order. Their swing and precision were tough to counter for the Warriors' top and middle order as they looked like a fish out of the water, getting reduced to 26/4 at the end of the powerplay. While Tom Kohler-Cadmore tried to pace the innings, Little outsmarted him in the eighth over. Their struggle against the Knight Riders' bowlers continued as they touched the 50-run mark in 10.5 overs. However, the hosts kept losing wickets in regular intervals as Ravi Bopara cast a magnificent spell finishing with figures of 4-0-16-4, and cleared the tail in ajiffy to bundle them for a paltry 75.

In reply, the Knight Riders got a stable start as the openers Joe Clarke and Michael Pepper executed some elegant strokes against Maheesh Theekshana and James Fuller inside the powerplay. They were outstanding in threading the gaps and notched up a fifty runs opening stand before the Englishman got into a false stroke against Muhammad Jawadullah in the sixth over. In no time, Alishan Sharafu followed him back to the pavilion for a silver duck in the same over with the scoreboard reflecting 56/2 at the end of the field of restrictions. Subsequently, Adil Rashid bowled in tandem with Jawadullah with the latter outsmarting on-song Clarke (34) to claim his third scalp in the eighth over. However, the total the Warriors were defending was too low and the ADKR middle order surpassed the target like a cakewalk with 59 balls to spare.

