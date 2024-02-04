ILT20 | Hetmyer and local spinners weave magic as Warriors suffer a humiliating defeat in Abu Dhabi
Gulf Giants find winning ways after steamrolling Sharjah Warriors by a massive 79 runs in the 22nd match of 2024 ILT20. Sparks from Chris Lynn and Shimron Hetmyer laid the foundation for an above-par total that was defended well with the local spinners spelling a cob around the Giants.
Being forced to bat first after losing the toss, the Gulf Giants lost Jamie Smith early after Muhammad Jawadullah cleaned him inside the powerplay. However, Chris Lynn (45) and James Vince were unbothered and played their shots to gallop 51 runs at the end of the field restrictions. Their 66-run partnership came to an end in the tenth over after both batters were sent back to the hut by part-timer Sean Williams. With the scoreboard reflecting 76/3 halfway through the innings, the Giants incurred yet another setback when Jordan Cox was cleaned up by Williams for a third individual scalp. Eventually, Shimron Hetmyer entered the fray and continued his good form by bludgeoning the bowlers to all parts of the ground. In his unbridled 28-ball 53 runs, Hetmyer was supported by Gerhard Erasmus and Jamie Overton (25), steering the tally to 187/6.
Unlike their counterparts, the Warriors suffered a mini-collapse at the start of the chase as Aayan Afzal Khaan and Overton removed their top three within the first four overs of the innings. Tom Kohler-Cadmore stepped up with Sean Williams and took the score to 35/3 at the end of the field restrictions. However, the pair didn’t last long as they followed one another back to the pavilion in a space of three overs following the powerplay. Daniel Sams and Lewis Gregory tried to rebuild the innings but the Aussie was outdone by Blessing Muzarabani in the 13th over after a 35-run stand. Eventually, Zuhaib Zubair cleared the clutter in his second spell and the Warriors were bundled for 108.
