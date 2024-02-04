‌ILT20 | Hetmyer and local spinners weave magic as Warriors suffer a humiliating defeat in Abu Dhabi

Being forced to bat first after losing the toss, the Gulf Giants lost Jamie Smith early after Muhammad Jawadullah cleaned him inside the powerplay. However, Chris Lynn (45) and James Vince were unbothered and played their shots to gallop 51 runs at the end of the field restrictions. Their 66-run partnership came to an end in the tenth over after both batters were sent back to the hut by part-timer Sean Williams. With the scoreboard reflecting 76/3 halfway through the innings, the Giants incurred yet another setback when Jordan Cox was cleaned up by Williams for a third individual scalp. Eventually, Shimron Hetmyer entered the fray and continued his good form by bludgeoning the bowlers to all parts of the ground. In his unbridled 28-ball 53 runs, Hetmyer was supported by Gerhard Erasmus and Jamie Overton (25), steering the tally to 187/6.