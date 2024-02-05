ILT20 | Twitter lauds Josh Little’s supreme reflex to overcome fumble and perfect a screamer
One may call it a stereotype but not all bowlers are renowned for their sharp reflexes on a cricket field. But Josh Little’s scintillating take in the ILT20 contest against the Gulf Giants deserved every bit of appreciation when the tall pacer was rewarded for his efforts with a prized scalp.
On the fifth delivery of the sixth over, Little came over the wicket and sprayed a short-of-length delivery around the fifth stump line which Williams failed to middle. The batter stepped a tad down to free his arms down the V region but got hit high on the willow for the ball to loop towards the right of the bowler who managed to pull off a diving effort to send the Zimbabwean back to the pavilion.
Seeing the ball ricochet off the bat towards him, Little tried to grasp the Kookaburra with both hands. However, he failed at the first attempt and eventually, the ball looped over to his right and beyond. The fast bowler had his eyes stuck on the white cherry and dived sideways to grab it with his right hand. During a fraction of a second, the left-arm pacer was seen pulling off a stunning catch from his followthrough and extending almost to the second adjacent strip to the one in play. Seeing this as one of the top contenders for the best catch of the tournament, the Twitterverse could not resist scribing their opinions.
What a refex!
February 5, 2024
What just happened?
JOSH LITTLE, WHAT WAS THAT CATCH! 🤯🤯🤯🤯 pic.twitter.com/mJgTlGwo4j— Abu Dhabi Knight Riders (@ADKRiders) February 5, 2024
On fire
Joshua little on fire 🔥— Tharun (@surakshaengg) February 5, 2024
Josh Little has many variations in his bowling#INDvENG #BenStokes#RohitSharma #Ashwin#Bazball #Bumrah #Yorker pic.twitter.com/FM2FqLTbdr
Beautiful delivery
Rattled 'em ☝️💥— International League T20 (@ILT20Official) February 5, 2024
Josh Little with a beautiful delivery 🙌🤩#DPWorldILT20 #AllInForCricket #SWvADKR pic.twitter.com/w0V1HI5qDa
Can't handle him
Charles, Livingstone, Williams & Dickwella can't handle aging David Willey and the medium pace of Josh Little? 😂 These clowns are the reason why Sharjah Warriors are in a mess, regularly getting bowled for 100 odds runs #ILT20— Ykush_Tyagiᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠ (@Ykush_Tyagi) February 5, 2024
Caught and bowled
🅄🄽🄱🄴🄻🄸🄴🅅🄰🄱🄻🄴 🤯— International League T20 (@ILT20Official) February 5, 2024
What a Caught&Bowled by Josh Little 🤩#DPWorldILT20 #AllInForCricket #SWvADKR pic.twitter.com/ErjtbbJJkf
Brilliant
Brilliant Catch Josh Little@ADKRiders #ILT20 #ADKRvSW— JaayShaan (VaidhyaJayaShankar) (@JaayShaan) February 5, 2024
Nota power hitter
Couldn't understand why sharjah warriors sending Sean Williams in powerplay— ROYAL GURJAR👑 (@binodgurjar123) February 5, 2024
He is not a powerhitter
He even not able to rotate strike also
Only putting pressure on Tom kohler cadmore...
More over I like him as a bowler.. More than his batting
His batting always 👎#ILT20
Fan request
Please remove sean williams from playing XI— Abcd (@vp3286333patel) February 5, 2024