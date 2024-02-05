‌ILT20 | Twitter lauds Josh Little’s supreme reflex to overcome fumble and perfect a screamer





The Sharjah Warrior's batting order felt the heat when the left-arm pacers of the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders pushed them on the back foot inside the powerplay. Just when Sean Williams looked to up the ante, he was outfoxed by the brilliant bowling coupled with acrobatic reflex from Ireland pacer, Josh Little at the cusp of the field restrictions ending.

On the fifth delivery of the sixth over, Little came over the wicket and sprayed a short-of-length delivery around the fifth stump line which Williams failed to middle. The batter stepped a tad down to free his arms down the V region but got hit high on the willow for the ball to loop towards the right of the bowler who managed to pull off a diving effort to send the Zimbabwean back to the pavilion.

Seeing the ball ricochet off the bat towards him, Little tried to grasp the Kookaburra with both hands. However, he failed at the first attempt and eventually, the ball looped over to his right and beyond. The fast bowler had his eyes stuck on the white cherry and dived sideways to grab it with his right hand. During a fraction of a second, the left-arm pacer was seen pulling off a stunning catch from his followthrough and extending almost to the second adjacent strip to the one in play. Seeing this as one of the top contenders for the best catch of the tournament, the Twitterverse could not resist scribing their opinions.





