IND vs ENG | Twitter reacts as incessant Kuldeep redeems himself by forcing Crawley's scalp off reluctant Rohit
Kuldeep Yadav leaps into Rohit Sharma's arms after providing India a crucial breakthrough|
BCCI
Losing a captain's faith when it comes to DRS decisions is easily achieved when one is as insistent as Kuldeep Yadav for even the most blatantly incorrect appeals. However, he seemed to be given one final hurrah in Vizag and ended up proving everyone wrong by scalping Zak Crawley against the odds.
Kuldeep capped off the first, and as it would turn out, the last over of his spell by pitching a leg break halfway down the track from over the wicket angling away from the batter. Crawley rocked back into the crease and tried to whip it away from his legs but the red cherry kept agonizingly low and carried a hint of turn to instead thump into the 26-year-old's pad. The Indian contingent went up at once but the umpire firmly shook his head and skipper Rohit Sharma seemed to agree with the decision given his unenthusiastic demeanor in the ensuing DRS discussions. However, Kuldeep kept rambling away to convince his skipper and the veteran ultimately obliged with three seconds remaining on the clock and a frustrated expression on his face.
Rohit's sentiment was further exacerbated after the first replay in which the SG seemed to be going with the turn to miss the leg stump, his mannerisms reminiscent of the previous evening when he had managed to ignore another such fervent appeal form Kuldeep that would proved to be humiliating. However, in a surprising twist, the hawkeye showed the ball was actually hitting leg stump and the whole team instantly went up in unbridled ecstasy, as did Twitterati to heap praise on Kuldeep.
February 5, 2024
Yes, we are all doing this. #INDvENG #kuldeepyadav pic.twitter.com/jqIKW5ntSQ— Stump Talk (@Stumptalktous) February 5, 2024
Dream Delivery by my One of the All Time Favorite #KuldeepYadav— Rajesh (@Rajesh_charming) February 5, 2024
A crucial wicket at a crucial time.#INDvENG #INDvsENGTest pic.twitter.com/ZyuPiVpUaO
Lo bhai kuldeep 1 Bumrah 1 match spins ab khatarnak #Stokes raha#Kuldeepyadav— jigar saraswat (@jigar31) February 5, 2024
And Kuldeep picks the wicket in his very first over of the day.— Avinash Kr Atish (@Avinashkmratish) February 5, 2024
Finally, a better sense prevailed and Rohit brought in Kuldeep 🙌#Kuldeepyadav #INDvENG https://t.co/N51JGYIS3i
Nah. Have seen many such kuldeep dismissals— firebal_ind (@physicsekno) February 5, 2024
Rohit & Kuldeep's Bond is Very Underrated❤️ pic.twitter.com/tPkfCM3H3L— ʀɪᴛʜɪᴋ. (@ffsRithik) February 5, 2024
Rohit lifted up Kuldeep after that successful review #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/ug39ICXg02— Syed Saadatullah (@SyedSaadat123) February 5, 2024
Kuldeep is really a key bowler for us! He always change the game in India favour. Whenever he takes wicket we came into dominant position.— Ferrari🏎 (@_acrophobic) February 5, 2024
Ps: And that's one of the reason we lost WC final to Australia as kuldeep didn't grab a single wicket then.#INDvsENGTest #INDvENG #INDvsENG