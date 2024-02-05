IND vs ENG | Twitter reacts as incessant Kuldeep redeems himself by forcing Crawley's scalp off reluctant Rohit

Kuldeep capped off the first, and as it would turn out, the last over of his spell by pitching a leg break halfway down the track from over the wicket angling away from the batter. Crawley rocked back into the crease and tried to whip it away from his legs but the red cherry kept agonizingly low and carried a hint of turn to instead thump into the 26-year-old's pad. The Indian contingent went up at once but the umpire firmly shook his head and skipper Rohit Sharma seemed to agree with the decision given his unenthusiastic demeanor in the ensuing DRS discussions. However, Kuldeep kept rambling away to convince his skipper and the veteran ultimately obliged with three seconds remaining on the clock and a frustrated expression on his face.