IND vs ENG | Twitter reacts as incessant Kuldeep redeems himself by forcing Crawley's scalp off reluctant Rohit

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

Kuldeep Yadav leaps into Rohit Sharma's arms after providing India a crucial breakthrough

BCCI

Losing a captain's faith when it comes to DRS decisions is easily achieved when one is as insistent as Kuldeep Yadav for even the most blatantly incorrect appeals. However, he seemed to be given one final hurrah in Vizag and ended up proving everyone wrong by scalping Zak Crawley against the odds.

‌India stormed their way into the driver's seat in the first session of Day 4 in the second Test by scalping five wickets to leave England over 200 still to chase with just four wickets in hand. However, while all other visiting batsmen failed to build on their promising starts, India were most hungry to trump Zak Crawley who in a masterclass of controlled aggression had dominated proceedings to register a near-flawless half-century and looked set to convert it into a ton. With Axar Patel and Ravichandran Ashwin failing to provide the pivotal breakthrough, Rohit Sharma turned to Kuldeep Yadav at the stroke of lunch as one last shot at glory and it set off a phenomenal chain of events.

Kuldeep capped off the first, and as it would turn out, the last over of his spell by pitching a leg break halfway down the track from over the wicket angling away from the batter. Crawley rocked back into the crease and tried to whip it away from his legs but the red cherry kept agonizingly low and carried a hint of turn to instead thump into the 26-year-old's pad. The Indian contingent went up at once but the umpire firmly shook his head and skipper Rohit Sharma seemed to agree with the decision given his unenthusiastic demeanor in the ensuing DRS discussions. However, Kuldeep kept rambling away to convince his skipper and the veteran ultimately obliged with three seconds remaining on the clock and a frustrated expression on his face.

Rohit's sentiment was further exacerbated after the first replay in which the SG seemed to be going with the turn to miss the leg stump, his mannerisms reminiscent of the previous evening when he had managed to ignore another such fervent appeal form Kuldeep that would proved to be humiliating. However, in a surprising twist, the hawkeye showed the ball was actually hitting leg stump and the whole team instantly went up in unbridled ecstasy, as did Twitterati to heap praise on Kuldeep.

What a review!

Hahaha!

Perfect to dismiss main man!

Ek thera ek mera!

He did it!

Yeah but this one was good too!

Ro-Ku ❤️

Agreed!

Such a bond! Pure love ❤️

He is obviously!

