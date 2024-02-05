IND vs ENG | Twitter reacts as India seep through cracks in England's intent to level series in Vizag
Jasprit Bumrah was the wrecker-in-chief for India and ended up with nine wickets to demolish a confident England|
BCCI
England's brilliant track record while chasing in their new era endured a stain on Monday as the side faltered repeatedly in the hunt for 399 to eventually tumble out for 292. Zak Crawley's 73 seemed to threaten the hosts briefly but Ravichandran Ashwin's three scalps ensured they came out on top.
Brief scores: IND 396 & 255 defeat ENG 253 & 292 (Crawley 73, Hartley 36; Bumrah 3/46) by 106 runs
The visitors remained true to James Anderson's remarks of trying to get the job done within 60 to 70 overs but none of them stayed long enough at the crease for England to make significant progress. Zak Crawley uncharacteristically was the more tempered presence in the center, practicing cautious aggression, while Ollie Pope slashed one to slip for a 21-ball 23 and gung-ho Joe Root skied another to end his 16-run cameo of just 10 deliveries. Jonny Bairstow eventually proved to be the reliable character needed for the visitors to anchor the chase alongside Crawley and the two seemed set to take the hosts safely through to Lunch on the back of a 40-run partnership. With just 10 minutes to the break, Rohit had one last shot at seizing momentum back by giving an over each to Kuldeep Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah. Scalps of both set batters followed within the space of four deliveries, with England doomed at 194/6 going into the second session.
Skipper Ben Stokes seemed to be the last hope for England given his knack for heroic rebellious knocks but some casual running between the innings meant Shreyas Iyer's brilliant direct hit had him walking back to the dugout in disgust. However, Ben Foakes and Tom Hartley delayed the victory parade by proving to be an unlikely resilient front for the hosts to break down and added 55 for the eighth wicket. It took another magical spell from Bumrah to once again pave the path for victory as he deceived Foakes with a slower delivery and then sealed the 106-run triumph by sending Hartley's off-stump cartwheeling, ending up with nine scalps in the game to make the series scoreline read 1-1.
England 🏴 all out 292— Fourth Umpire (@UmpireFourth) February 5, 2024
India 🇮🇳 won by 106 runs
Congratulations #TeamIndia #INDvENG #INDvsENG #BenStokes #TaylorSwift #GRAMMYs2024 #RealMadridAtleti #GRAMMYsTNT pic.twitter.com/PMEChjJmbE
Big victory!
India Won By 106 RUNS in 2nd test#RohitSharma𓃵 #INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/d7Sav3S3zm— Team Rohit Sharma (@Team45Ro) February 5, 2024
Fitting reply!
Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah have replied to the hype of Bazball.— ANSHUMAN🚩 (@AvengerReturns) February 5, 2024
One of the greatest captains and and the Greatest Indian fast bowler.🔥🔥🔥#INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/jnGUIEDKMG
There's no one better than him!
Bumrah strikes India win🥳#CricketTwitter #INDvsENG— Square Leg (@SquareLeg01010) February 5, 2024
Sheer carnage!
Brilliant bowling by Bumrah#INDvsENG #INDvsENGTest— Habib Malik (@HabibMalik626) February 5, 2024
Yeah!
Massive margin!
India won by 106 runs... #INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/MORZSPlyay— Arjun Singh Rana (@CricArjun) February 5, 2024
India... India.
Hum Jeet Gaye 🥹#INDvsENG #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/eK4JJMWbku— sarcastic (@Sarcastic_broo) February 5, 2024
Big big victory for them!
INDIA DEFEATED ENGLAND BY 106 RUNS AND LEVEL THE SERIES 1-1...!!!!#INDvsENG #TestCricket #INDvsENGTest pic.twitter.com/A9ceGpgwoC— Cricket Capital (@CricketCapital7) February 5, 2024
1 each now!
