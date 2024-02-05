IND vs ENG | Twitter reacts as India seep through cracks in England's intent to level series in Vizag

The visitors remained true to James Anderson's remarks of trying to get the job done within 60 to 70 overs but none of them stayed long enough at the crease for England to make significant progress. Zak Crawley uncharacteristically was the more tempered presence in the center, practicing cautious aggression, while Ollie Pope slashed one to slip for a 21-ball 23 and gung-ho Joe Root skied another to end his 16-run cameo of just 10 deliveries. Jonny Bairstow eventually proved to be the reliable character needed for the visitors to anchor the chase alongside Crawley and the two seemed set to take the hosts safely through to Lunch on the back of a 40-run partnership. With just 10 minutes to the break, Rohit had one last shot at seizing momentum back by giving an over each to Kuldeep Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah. Scalps of both set batters followed within the space of four deliveries, with England doomed at 194/6 going into the second session.