IND vs ENG | Twitter reacts to Rohit asking umpire 'How do you justify that' after Hartley survives bizarre DRS

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

Rohit Sharma was left perplexed in Vizag after his celebrations were halted by a loophole in the DRS laws

Loopholes and cricket laws, the age-old love story, had its latest chapter written in Vizag. Tom Hartley was let go scot-free by DRS despite the hawk eye reading umpire's call as Paul Reiffel had given the all-rounder caught behind instead of LBW, thus denying Ravichandran Ashwin a 500th Test scalp.

‌‌India made giant strides forward towards a level series victory on Day 4 of the second Test by snaring five English wickets before Lunch to leave the visitors over 200 runs to get with just four men remaining in the hut. However, the ensuing session that seemed inevitable to be India's victory parade to formalize the triumph, especially after Ben Stokes was run out cheaply, soon began taking on hues of agony with Ben Foakes and Tom Hartley establishing a formidable partnership in excess of 50 runs. With the requirement having been whittled down to 130, Ravichandran Ashwin took the onus to strike and seemed to have accomplished the task before a DRS by Tom Hartley opened a can of worms.

The number nine batter attempted a reverse sweep of a fullish carrom ball but the ball ballooned in the air, leading to an excellent diving take by Rohit Sharma. Paul Reiffel immediately raised his finger and Hartley went upstairs even quicker, knowing that the red cherry had struck his forearm and not the glove. The replays confirmed the southpaw's suspicion but to make sure all aspects were covered, the third umpire asked for hawk eye to rule out LBW from the equation as well. The confusion began thereafter as both impact and the ball hitting the stumps were adjudged umpire's call but the umpire's decision during the tracker read not out, given Reiffel had given the batter caught behind and not LBW.

Once the decision had been relayed and Hartley asked to stay, Rohit was quick to start a conversation with the umpire to question the process. He was heard asking on the stump mic how the decision can be justified when the umpire had raised his finger without any explicit clarification for the form of dismissal but the questions eventually made no impact on the field, albeit they did start a raging debate on Twitter.

