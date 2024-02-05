IND vs ENG | Twitter reacts to Rohit asking umpire 'How do you justify that' after Hartley survives bizarre DRS
Loopholes and cricket laws, the age-old love story, had its latest chapter written in Vizag. Tom Hartley was let go scot-free by DRS despite the hawk eye reading umpire's call as Paul Reiffel had given the all-rounder caught behind instead of LBW, thus denying Ravichandran Ashwin a 500th Test scalp.
The number nine batter attempted a reverse sweep of a fullish carrom ball but the ball ballooned in the air, leading to an excellent diving take by Rohit Sharma. Paul Reiffel immediately raised his finger and Hartley went upstairs even quicker, knowing that the red cherry had struck his forearm and not the glove. The replays confirmed the southpaw's suspicion but to make sure all aspects were covered, the third umpire asked for hawk eye to rule out LBW from the equation as well. The confusion began thereafter as both impact and the ball hitting the stumps were adjudged umpire's call but the umpire's decision during the tracker read not out, given Reiffel had given the batter caught behind and not LBW.
Once the decision had been relayed and Hartley asked to stay, Rohit was quick to start a conversation with the umpire to question the process. He was heard asking on the stump mic how the decision can be justified when the umpire had raised his finger without any explicit clarification for the form of dismissal but the questions eventually made no impact on the field, albeit they did start a raging debate on Twitter.
- Tom Hartley given out for catch out.— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) February 5, 2024
Hartley with umpire's call doing the job for @englandcricket— ♔ Suvranil Singha Chowdhury (@shubhranyl) February 5, 2024
This makes no fucking sense. The umpire gave out for the catch. How can the 3rd umpire's on-field call go as out OR not out for a LBW?? #INDvENG— 🌃 (@iThinkVeryHot) February 5, 2024
WTF!!!!!— Amaan Khan 516 (@AKaAKBHAI1) February 5, 2024
Why it is not out even if it was Umpire's call when the original decision was out?????#ENGvsIND— Pratik Maru (@PratikM_07) February 5, 2024
The umpire gave an out. The review said there was no bat on the ball. However, an LBW review showed the ball would have hit the stumps. Umpire's call said not out. That would have been a key wicket. 269-7, 63 overs. Mukesh Kumar is now bowling. pic.twitter.com/IUhuRXpUfi— Ricardo Kaulessar ✍️ (@hack1872) February 5, 2024
