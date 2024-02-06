More Options

ILT20 | Twitter reacts as Kuggeleijn makes mess of run-out gifting his wicket as Dubai batting collapses

Sometimes the result of a fumble can be very costly, especially when a team’s batting is on the verge of collapse. Scott Kuggeleijn of Dubai Capitals was subjected to a similar case as he gave away his wicket due to a run-out mishap with his batting partner Dasun Shanaka in Dubai.

‌Dubai Capitals showcased great bowling restricting Gulf Giants to 126/9 in 20 overs. Scott Kuggeleijn and Olly Stone were the stars of the Capital's bowling unit as they demolished the Giant's batting unit who looked frail in putting up a big total on the board. Although Shimron Hetmyer and James Vince stabilized the batting with a 51-run partnership, the hosts were unable to manoeuvre their batting further. 

Dubai Capitals openers David Warner and Rahmanullah Gurbaz were off to a shaky start with Warner departing in the third over of the match. All eyes were now on Gurbaz to showcase his prowess and build a stable partnership with Ben Dunk. In the fourth over by Muzarabani, Gurbaz hit two successive sixes taking the scorecard to 30/2. However, Gurbaz couldn't produce some smacking thereafter as he was deceived by Muzarabani’s slower ball. Gurbaz got forward to loft the ball resulting in the ball going high up. Meanwhile, Chris Jordan, at mid-off, did not hesitate to miss the catch and grabbed the white cherry straightaway. Gurbaz looked disappointed and out of frustration, he hit his head with the willow as he walked back to the pavilion.

The Twitterverse reacted to Gurbaz’s display of frustration and took to social media to express their sentiment.  

