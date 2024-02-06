ILT20 | Twitter reacts as Kuggeleijn makes mess of run-out gifting his wicket as Dubai batting collapses
Sometimes the result of a fumble can be very costly, especially when a team’s batting is on the verge of collapse. Scott Kuggeleijn of Dubai Capitals was subjected to a similar case as he gave away his wicket due to a run-out mishap with his batting partner Dasun Shanaka in Dubai.
Dubai Capitals openers David Warner and Rahmanullah Gurbaz were off to a shaky start with Warner departing in the third over of the match. All eyes were now on Gurbaz to showcase his prowess and build a stable partnership with Ben Dunk. In the fourth over by Muzarabani, Gurbaz hit two successive sixes taking the scorecard to 30/2. However, Gurbaz couldn't produce some smacking thereafter as he was deceived by Muzarabani’s slower ball. Gurbaz got forward to loft the ball resulting in the ball going high up. Meanwhile, Chris Jordan, at mid-off, did not hesitate to miss the catch and grabbed the white cherry straightaway. Gurbaz looked disappointed and out of frustration, he hit his head with the willow as he walked back to the pavilion.
The Twitterverse reacted to Gurbaz’s display of frustration and took to social media to express their sentiment.
What a run out!
February 6, 2024
Wholesome
The wholesome moment Sikandar Raza welcomes fellow Zimbabwean Richard Ngarava who has joined the Dubai Capitals squad in the ILT20 in the UAE🇿🇼 pic.twitter.com/S9e6NJH2Ai— Adam Theo🇿🇼🏏 (@AdamTheofilatos) February 6, 2024
They were aware
Every commentator went for Gulf Giants win today even though chasing is favored in this ground. So “ They Knew the Script “ then #ILT20— Cricket Tamizhan (@CricketTamizhan) February 6, 2024
Only 1
Only 1 wicket is left and runs chahiye 32 in 20 balls fir bhi odds hain 8-9 in ILT20 🤣 that's why only play in international matches.— ANKIT (@IAnkitSRK) February 6, 2024
Bang bang
In ILT20— KrrishnaTweets🚩 (@KAakrosh) February 6, 2024
Gulf giants score 126
Dubai capital 92/9#ILT20 pic.twitter.com/R8I04Jbvmp
They are back
Gul Giants is back🧡🔥#ILT20— Mohammad Ali 💜💙🇵🇰🇵🇸 (@greencaps88) February 6, 2024
Why?
I don't understand why Dominic Darkes is not bowl a single over til for now...He is a bowling allrounder then why he was not allowed for bowling@GulfGiants @ILT20Official #DCvsGF #ILT20 #DominicDarkes#Gujaratgaints #gulfgaints— Arjun (@Shobaraj5) February 6, 2024
True
Following ILT20 matches and let me tell you one thing these young UAE bowlers are exceptional and they are fighters!#ILT20 #GGvDC pic.twitter.com/Ltdhg2v1Ct— Aqdas Rehman (@AqdasRehman) February 6, 2024
Not good
David Warner in ILT20 league…— Saheel Shareef (@SaheelShareef25) February 6, 2024
1(7), 20(27), 0(2), 21(19), 16(18), 4(10), 42(27), 11(7)
115 runs from 117 balls
David Warner is struggling to score in ILT20.#ILT20 pic.twitter.com/n8s2rLfBFb
Superb!
Gulf Giants vs Dubai Capitals.— 𝐙𝐮𝐛𝐚𝐢𝐫𝐑🕊 (@iiZub22) February 6, 2024
what a game of cricket. #Ilt20