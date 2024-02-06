ILT20 | Twitter reacts as Kuggeleijn makes mess of run-out gifting his wicket as Dubai batting collapses

Dubai Capitals openers David Warner and Rahmanullah Gurbaz were off to a shaky start with Warner departing in the third over of the match. All eyes were now on Gurbaz to showcase his prowess and build a stable partnership with Ben Dunk. In the fourth over by Muzarabani, Gurbaz hit two successive sixes taking the scorecard to 30/2. However, Gurbaz couldn't produce some smacking thereafter as he was deceived by Muzarabani’s slower ball. Gurbaz got forward to loft the ball resulting in the ball going high up. Meanwhile, Chris Jordan, at mid-off, did not hesitate to miss the catch and grabbed the white cherry straightaway. Gurbaz looked disappointed and out of frustration, he hit his head with the willow as he walked back to the pavilion.