ILT20 | Twitter and Jamie Cox in disbelief after Olly Stone’s seam magic produces perfect delivery
A bowler's dream is to produce a pure magic with the ball and shatter the stumps. Dubai Capital’s Olly Stone produced something similar as he shocked Gulf Giants opener Jamie Cox with a seam ball that smashed the top of off-stump, giving Stone his second wicket in the same over in Dubai.
However, things went a bit haywire for the Giants as Capitals skipper David Warner handed the ball to Olly Stone to bowl the third over. Stone picked up the crucial wicket of Lynn on the third ball. He prolonged his great bowling and carried out his seam magic with a length delivery on the next ball. Meanwhile, Cox tried to defend the ball, missed the inside edge and the white cherry ruptured the wickets. Cox seemed to be in awe of Stone’s pitch perfect delivery and went back to the pavilion dejected and shaking his head as the Dubai Capitals contingent lauded the 30-year-old English bowler.
The Twitterverse praised Stone’s splendid delivery and took to social media to pour out their emotion.
