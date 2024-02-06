U-19 World Cup | Twitter reacts as indomitable Uday-Sachin book India finals ticket in thriller against Proteas

India put their high-flying new ball duo of Raj Limbani and Naman Tiwari immediately to the test against the explosive opening pair of Lhuan-dre Pretorius and Steve Stolk after winning the toss on Tuesday and the former delivered comprehensively, having the latter nick behind for 14 before dispatching David Teeger for a duck with a dream inswinger. However, a few boundaries in the meanwhile meant the hosts were decently placed at 55/2 at the end of the powerplay albeit runs quickly dried up thereafter. The next 20 overs featured two sets of 10-plus consecutive dot balls apart from just five boundaries and a solitary maximum, earning Pretorius and Richard Seletswane a meager 63 runs. Something had to give and the opener obliged by lashing one to short midwicket in the 31st over where Murugan Abhishek took a blinder to send him trudging back for a rollercoaster 76. With a par score looking increasingly difficult, the incumbent Seletswane phenomenally switched gears, beginning by tonking Musheer Khan beyond the fence in the 37th, to strike 39 runs off his last 25 deliveries and finish on a 100-ball 64. Quick cameos from skipper Juan James and Tristan Luus further contributed to the hosts' 81-run tally in the final 10 overs and helped set a target of 245.