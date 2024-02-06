More Options

U-19 World Cup | Twitter reacts as indomitable Uday-Sachin book India finals ticket in thriller against Proteas

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

A formidable 171-run partnership featuring diametrically opposite knocks from Uday Saharan and Sachin Dhas took India home in a thriller

Uday Saharan and middle order maestro Sachin Dhas bailed India out of muddy waters in the semifinal in Benoni to put behind a horrid start in their chase of 245. The former anchored the hunt with a patient half-century while Sachin brought the fireworks in his 96 to get the job done in 48.5 overs.

Brief scores: IND 248/8 [Sachin Dhas 96(95), Uday Saharan 81(124); Kwena Maphaka 3/32 (10)] defeat SA 244/7 [Lhuan-dre Pretorius 76(102), Richard Seletswane 64(100); Raj Limbani 3/60 (9)] by two wickets

India put their high-flying new ball duo of Raj Limbani and Naman Tiwari immediately to the test against the explosive opening pair of Lhuan-dre Pretorius and Steve Stolk after winning the toss on Tuesday and the former delivered comprehensively, having the latter nick behind for 14 before dispatching David Teeger for a duck with a dream inswinger. However, a few boundaries in the meanwhile meant the hosts were decently placed at 55/2 at the end of the powerplay albeit runs quickly dried up thereafter. The next 20 overs featured two sets of 10-plus consecutive dot balls apart from just five boundaries and a solitary maximum, earning Pretorius and Richard Seletswane a meager 63 runs. Something had to give and the opener obliged by lashing one to short midwicket in the 31st over where Murugan Abhishek took a blinder to send him trudging back for a rollercoaster 76. With a par score looking increasingly difficult, the incumbent Seletswane phenomenally switched gears, beginning by tonking Musheer Khan beyond the fence in the 37th, to strike 39 runs off his last 25 deliveries and finish on a 100-ball 64. Quick cameos from skipper Juan James and Tristan Luus further contributed to the hosts' 81-run tally in the final 10 overs and helped set a target of 245.  

South Africa got their defense off to a utopian start courtesy of Kwena Maphaka scalping Adarsh Kulkarni with a lethal bouncer on the first ball of the innings. The Luus-James partnership returned thereon to haunt the opposition with the latter taking two excellent catches at second slip to send the prolific Arshin Kulkarni and Musheer packing within the powerplay, before Luus also had Priyanshu Moliya caught behind to leave India reeling at 32/4. However, with the game looking like a lost cause, Men in Blue skipper Uday Saharan presented a composed figure in the center and patiently knocked the ball around while Sachin Dhas at the other end took the attack to the bowlers. The duo stuck around for 191 deliveries, adding 171 precious runs to agonizingly wrestle momentum away from the hosts with burgeoning confidence. By the time Dhas returned to the hut four short of a sensational century, the 42 required runs off 47 deliveries seemed a formality until three more wickets followed in rapid succession. Nevertheless, Uday rode the bumps and only gave away his wicket while sprinting for the winning run to lead India into the summit clash.

