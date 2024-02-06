U-19 World Cup | Twitter reacts as indomitable Uday-Sachin book India finals ticket in thriller against Proteas
A formidable 171-run partnership featuring diametrically opposite knocks from Uday Saharan and Sachin Dhas took India home in a thriller|
Uday Saharan and middle order maestro Sachin Dhas bailed India out of muddy waters in the semifinal in Benoni to put behind a horrid start in their chase of 245. The former anchored the hunt with a patient half-century while Sachin brought the fireworks in his 96 to get the job done in 48.5 overs.
India put their high-flying new ball duo of Raj Limbani and Naman Tiwari immediately to the test against the explosive opening pair of Lhuan-dre Pretorius and Steve Stolk after winning the toss on Tuesday and the former delivered comprehensively, having the latter nick behind for 14 before dispatching David Teeger for a duck with a dream inswinger. However, a few boundaries in the meanwhile meant the hosts were decently placed at 55/2 at the end of the powerplay albeit runs quickly dried up thereafter. The next 20 overs featured two sets of 10-plus consecutive dot balls apart from just five boundaries and a solitary maximum, earning Pretorius and Richard Seletswane a meager 63 runs. Something had to give and the opener obliged by lashing one to short midwicket in the 31st over where Murugan Abhishek took a blinder to send him trudging back for a rollercoaster 76. With a par score looking increasingly difficult, the incumbent Seletswane phenomenally switched gears, beginning by tonking Musheer Khan beyond the fence in the 37th, to strike 39 runs off his last 25 deliveries and finish on a 100-ball 64. Quick cameos from skipper Juan James and Tristan Luus further contributed to the hosts' 81-run tally in the final 10 overs and helped set a target of 245.
February 6, 2024
Take back my word "sorry South Africa"tum chokar hi rahoge..😕#U19WorldCup2024 #U19WorldCup #INDvsSA https://t.co/6nQNaJAAAV— Nikhil (@Nikhil_Pandit15) February 6, 2024
India overcame a feisty South Africa to make it to the #U19WorldCup 2024 final 🤩#INDvSA pic.twitter.com/kVXdNRTiYs— Deepak (@MemerDK) February 6, 2024
Captain fantastic 🌟 Uday Saharan 🙌#U19WorldCup | #INDvSA pic.twitter.com/kIiEq6J5pH— Virat kohli fan ❤️ (@UnkarBalai) February 6, 2024
INDIA U-19 THROUGH TO FINALS AFTER BEATING SOUTH AFRICA#INDvSA#U19WorldCup pic.twitter.com/UCFZ5VWgOs— BlueGreen Planet (@BluesWaltair) February 6, 2024
Sachin and Uday played them brilliantly!
When you're "South Africa"... You're destined for CHOKING.🙂— MSDian PIYUSH 🇮🇳 (@piyush_ranjan11) February 6, 2024
Btw congratulations team INDIA for reaching in Finals.🔥🇮🇳#INDvSA #INDvsSA #U19WorldCup
This is called as Selfless knock, he could have slogged blindly like our selfless merchant but instead of that Uday Saharan valued his wicket which resulted in India's victory from such tough situation.— Cheeku (@chikuone8) February 6, 2024
Well Played Skipper❤️#U19WorldCup #U19WorldCup2024 pic.twitter.com/nbcfnVqlEh
Contrasting Emotions.— ARightGuy (@ARightGuyy) February 6, 2024
Congratulations To all of us as India entered their 9th U19 WC Final.
Their 5th consecutive final appearance.
India hv already won it 5 times.#U19 #cricket #IndianCricket #U19WorldCup2024 #U19WorldCup pic.twitter.com/X8pOuFAVNI
Sachin and the score of nervous 90s is a never ending story 🥺#U19WorldCup pic.twitter.com/f6hgJreY1o— Arun (@ArunKNairr) February 6, 2024