U-19 World Cup | Twitter reacts as Limbani replicates Bhuvi's dream inswinger to sound Teeger death knell
Raj Limbani continued his stellar form with the new ball with one of the balls of the tournament|
ICC
India has never been prolific in producing swing bowlers, with Bhuvneshwar Kumar being a rare elite pacer to make it internationally. However, the nation might have unearthed a capable successor to the aging quick, if Raj Limbani's utopian humdinger against South Africa is anything to go by.
India restricted the tournament's best powerplay batting team South Africa to their lowest score within the fielding restrictions in the first semi-final in Benoni by scalping two wickets for 55. While Naman Tiwari reaped rewards from the green top with considerable movement off the deck, his new ball partner-in-crime Raj Limbani made the Kookaburra talk in the air to trouble the Saffas. The latter also provided the visitors their first breakthrough by having opener Steve Stolk nick a wide one to the keeper but it was his dismissal of David Teeger that made headlines around the cricketing fraternity.
Taking the ball in hand for his fifth over of the opening spell, the right-arm quick pitched a good length delivery around the sixth to seventh stump line, tempting the newly arrived Teeger into a feisty drive with the width on offer. However, just before the white rock was about to hit the deck, it showcased a hint of movement and simply took off after pitching to comprehensively pierce the gulf between bat and pad to send the off-stump flying. It seemed obvious at first that there must have been a huge inside edge given the sheer difference in impact between where the ball landed and the stumps, a suspicion that was caught on air by behind-the-scenes conversations in the commentary box, only for the replays to prove that it was all Limbani's magic and the Kookaburra was nowhere near the bat.
Twitterati was taken aback by the dream delivery and stormed social to laud the 85 mph-plus bowler's seventh wicket in his fifth game at the U-19 World Cup.
February 6, 2024
What a natural inswing he has got!
Absolute beauty to get rid of David Teeger for a 2nd ball 🦆.— Lawrence Bailey ⚪ 🇿🇦 (@LawrenceBailey0) February 6, 2024
Raj Limbani is such a skilful bowler. Swings it both ways with good pace.#SAvIND #CricketTwitter
Just watching it on loop!
Just 19 and Raj Limbani looks so so good with each game. Raw talent and lots of potential to explore. Will get better with domestic cricket— Anuj Nitin Prabhu (@APTalksCricket) February 6, 2024
Take a bow!
RAJ LIMBANI 🔥🔥❤️— JASH VEKARIYA 🕉️ (@Jash_Vekariya_) February 6, 2024
He's having a good day!
Raj Limbani again strike teeger gone— Cric addicted (@bagawatwatV) February 6, 2024
South Africa 47/2(9over)
Raj 5-0-19-2👏👏#INDvsSA #U19WorldCup
Right on point!🔥
That was a terrific inswinger by Raj Limbani! #INDvsSA #U19WorldCup2024— Cricopinion (@amogh_bodas) February 6, 2024
Young lad keeps impressing!🔥
Raj Limbani warra Bowler 🤌🔥— 🚩🚩🅡︎🅘︎🅢︎🅗︎🅘︎🚩🚩 (@Rishi_rajput24) February 6, 2024
That was so good!
Raj Limbani 🔥🔥. Big Wicket for India. Teeger out for 🦆.#U19WorldCup2024— JaayShaan (VaidhyaJayaShankar) (@JaayShaan) February 6, 2024
Wow!🔥
Raj Limbani huge fan of Steyn is running through RSA top order.😁— Srinu. (@CNuu18) February 6, 2024
That was much needed for India!
Wickett 4.5 overs Steve Stolk caught Bowler-Raj Limbani South Africa 23-1— Saheel Shareef (@SaheelShareef25) February 6, 2024
Raj Limbani Strikes Early for India U19🔥✅#U19WorldCup #U19WorldCup2024 pic.twitter.com/6wqztUjDLu