U-19 World Cup | Twitter reacts as Limbani replicates Bhuvi's dream inswinger to sound Teeger death knell

Taking the ball in hand for his fifth over of the opening spell, the right-arm quick pitched a good length delivery around the sixth to seventh stump line, tempting the newly arrived Teeger into a feisty drive with the width on offer. However, just before the white rock was about to hit the deck, it showcased a hint of movement and simply took off after pitching to comprehensively pierce the gulf between bat and pad to send the off-stump flying. It seemed obvious at first that there must have been a huge inside edge given the sheer difference in impact between where the ball landed and the stumps, a suspicion that was caught on air by behind-the-scenes conversations in the commentary box, only for the replays to prove that it was all Limbani's magic and the Kookaburra was nowhere near the bat.