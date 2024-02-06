U-19 World Cup | Twitter reacts to awed Stolk clapping in appraisal after surviving Tiwari's jaffa bonanza
Naman Tiwari extracted threatening seam movement off the deck with the new ball in the semi-final|
ICC
The stakes are inappreciably high in an U-19 World Cup, given its potential to propel players into the national consciousness and make or break careers. However, amidst all that pressure, South Africa's Steve Stolk let humility prevail by generously appreciating Naman Tiwari's brilliant over.
The 17-year-old took strike after Lhuan-dre Pretorius ran a single off the first ball of the over, paving the way for five hellish deliveries. Stolk let the first one, angling away from the stumps, safely through to the keeper but the ensuing ball was much tighter and Stolk had to present his bat in defense, only for the Kookaburra to swing and zip away sharply to beat the outside edge. A couple of innocuous balls later, Tiwari tempted Stolk into a sprawling drive but was beaten comprehensively by the pace and bounce and was yet to be served up by the left-arm quick's best attempt. Tiwari capped off the over with a very straight good length delivery that struck the pitch with vengeance and moved away comprehensively, completely squaring up a clueless Stolk and only just missing the willow.
Stolk could not help but stand his ground in amazement upon having survived the corker and brought his gloves together in a polite clap to laud his counterpart's genius, thus echoing Twitterati's sentiments.
February 6, 2024
Naman Tiwari has got some talent!
Naman Tiwari wow !!— 765💔 (@_____eureka____) February 6, 2024
Steve Stolk appreciating to !!
Beaten him several times in a single over !!#INDvSA #U19WorldCup2024
Brilliant over!
Great over by Naman Tiwari... steve stolk ko nacha ke rakh diya yrr...remember he is someone who has batted at 145+ SR, the highest in series.#U19WorldCup— Varun Giri (@Varungiri0) February 6, 2024
He has that fire in him!
Exactly. Currently in the U-19 World Cup, a very lively fast bowler (Naman Tiwari) is picking up a lot of wickets. I'm sure the IPL dalals will pick him and ruin him by forcing him to bowl in nets for an extended length of time, as they did with Tyagi and others.— eel (@eelwebs) February 6, 2024
Watching! World is watching him!
Watch out for Naman Tiwari. #U19WorldCup2024 #INDU19vSAU19— Atul (@MyselfAtulSingh) February 6, 2024
He's great with that white rock in hand!
Naman Tiwari has lot of good things going for him. Good pace and bounce but will definitely need to work on his control. #U19WorldCup— tanmay (@StanCric) February 6, 2024
Gone early!
Steve Stolk 😫— Lovemore 🇨🇩 (@LamaTheCule) February 6, 2024
He should have stayed for a while!
Steve Stolk 😫— Lovemore 🇨🇩 (@LamaTheCule) February 6, 2024
Great ball!
Wickett 4.5 overs Steve Stolk caught Bowler-Raj Limbani South Africa 23-1— Saheel Shareef (@SaheelShareef25) February 6, 2024
Raj Limbani Strikes Early for India U19🔥✅#U19WorldCup #U19WorldCup2024 pic.twitter.com/6wqztUjDLu
Can believe you!
Steve stolk, South African cricket in safe hands for the next 20 years— Ghabrana Nahi hai (@Jinxplay00) February 6, 2024