U-19 World Cup | Twitter reacts to awed Stolk clapping in appraisal after surviving Tiwari's jaffa bonanza

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

Naman Tiwari extracted threatening seam movement off the deck with the new ball in the semi-final

The stakes are inappreciably high in an U-19 World Cup, given its potential to propel players into the national consciousness and make or break careers. However, amidst all that pressure, South Africa's Steve Stolk let humility prevail by generously appreciating Naman Tiwari's brilliant over.

‌India got off to a strong start in the first semi-final of the U-19 World Cup with the new ball duo of Raj Limbani and Naman Tiwari making good use of the slightly green top on offer at Willowmoore Park. Hosts South Africa were quick to pounce on any bad deliveries offered but they came few and far between, being constantly pegged back by unplayable corkers. In the impressive opening spell, Tiwari truly took things to a head in the fourth over by completely baffling opener Steve Stolk with three jaffas in quick succession.

The 17-year-old took strike after Lhuan-dre Pretorius ran a single off the first ball of the over, paving the way for five hellish deliveries. Stolk let the first one, angling away from the stumps, safely through to the keeper but the ensuing ball was much tighter and Stolk had to present his bat in defense, only for the Kookaburra to swing and zip away sharply to beat the outside edge. A couple of innocuous balls later, Tiwari tempted Stolk into a sprawling drive but was beaten comprehensively by the pace and bounce and was yet to be served up by the left-arm quick's best attempt. Tiwari capped off the over with a very straight good length delivery that struck the pitch with vengeance and moved away comprehensively, completely squaring up a clueless Stolk and only just missing the willow. 

Stolk could not help but stand his ground in amazement upon having survived the corker and brought his gloves together in a polite clap to laud his counterpart's genius, thus echoing Twitterati's sentiments.

