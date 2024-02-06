U-19 World Cup | Twitter reacts to awed Stolk clapping in appraisal after surviving Tiwari's jaffa bonanza

The 17-year-old took strike after Lhuan-dre Pretorius ran a single off the first ball of the over, paving the way for five hellish deliveries. Stolk let the first one, angling away from the stumps, safely through to the keeper but the ensuing ball was much tighter and Stolk had to present his bat in defense, only for the Kookaburra to swing and zip away sharply to beat the outside edge. A couple of innocuous balls later, Tiwari tempted Stolk into a sprawling drive but was beaten comprehensively by the pace and bounce and was yet to be served up by the left-arm quick's best attempt. Tiwari capped off the over with a very straight good length delivery that struck the pitch with vengeance and moved away comprehensively, completely squaring up a clueless Stolk and only just missing the willow.