More Options

‌AUS W vs SA W | Twitter laughs after umpire's memory flub leads to hilarious DRS drama in North Sydney

‌AUS W vs SA W | Twitter laughs after umpire's memory flub leads to hilarious DRS drama in North Sydney

10

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

no photo

It's no sin to accept that humans do make mistakes but errors in a bigger picture may lead to ultimate drama. Similar was the scenario when on-field umpire Claire Polosak suffered a brain-fade moment and overturned TV umpire’s Not Out message, resulting in laughter among players and audience.

After a loss in the first ODI, South Africa Women faced the Aussie Challenge in tough bowling conditions and lost their top three wickets within the 16th over for 71 runs. With Sune Luss and Marizanne Kapp at either end of the pitch during the second powerplay, an amusing incident took centre stage where the on-field umpire was on the verge of reversing the TV umpire’s decision, resulting in the epic drama.

On the sixth ball of the 24th over, Ashleigh Gardner sprayed a tossed-up delivery on full-length that turned into the right-handed batter from outside the off stump. Luus tried to execute the sweep on it but got beaten on the inside edge to incur a thud at the front pad. The bowling team sent this upstairs after the on-field decision was Not Out and it was observed that the impact was outside the off-stump line. 

As a result, the TV umpire passed the ‘Not Out’ message to umpire Polosak but to everyone’s surprise, she raised her arm and gestured for ‘Out’. The players around her were stunned. However, in a fraction of time, the on-field official realized her mistake of overturning the final verdict and immediately begged pardon by signalling for retention of the original decision, thus sending the Twitterverse into a frenzy.

Really cute!

Sometimes it should happen! LOL 😂

Epic scene!

Yeah yeah! Agreed.

Hahahaha! Not really mate! It is so nice to watch this.

Ohhh big words!

Nice to know!

When there is Love there will always be hate as well!

No! Stop it.

Brilliant delivery!

Good swing!

 

Get updates! Follow us on

Open all