‌AUS W vs SA W | Twitter laughs after umpire's memory flub leads to hilarious DRS drama in North Sydney





After a loss in the first ODI, South Africa Women faced the Aussie Challenge in tough bowling conditions and lost their top three wickets within the 16th over for 71 runs. With Sune Luss and Marizanne Kapp at either end of the pitch during the second powerplay, an amusing incident took centre stage where the on-field umpire was on the verge of reversing the TV umpire’s decision, resulting in the epic drama.

On the sixth ball of the 24th over, Ashleigh Gardner sprayed a tossed-up delivery on full-length that turned into the right-handed batter from outside the off stump. Luus tried to execute the sweep on it but got beaten on the inside edge to incur a thud at the front pad. The bowling team sent this upstairs after the on-field decision was Not Out and it was observed that the impact was outside the off-stump line.

As a result, the TV umpire passed the ‘Not Out’ message to umpire Polosak but to everyone’s surprise, she raised her arm and gestured for ‘Out’. The players around her were stunned. However, in a fraction of time, the on-field official realized her mistake of overturning the final verdict and immediately begged pardon by signalling for retention of the original decision, thus sending the Twitterverse into a frenzy.

Really cute!

Sometimes it should happen! LOL 😂

Epic scene!

Yeah yeah! Agreed.

😂 sometimes it happens — Dr Safi (@drmudsafi) February 7, 2024

Hahahaha! Not really mate! It is so nice to watch this.

Equality — Chimp (@thechimp20) February 7, 2024

Ohhh big words!

Pretty sums up the standard of umpire in the series — Looongshot+ (@looooongshot) February 7, 2024

Nice to know!

Biggest win against Australia in Australia (women's ODIs)



84 runs - South Africa🇿🇦 TODAY

56 runs - England🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 in 2008



Not just a historic first ODI win vs AUS, but also the biggest margin by any team at their backyard.#AUSvsSA pic.twitter.com/DDJ6cFJH2S — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) February 7, 2024

When there is Love there will always be hate as well!

No! Stop it.

Brilliant delivery!

Holy moly! What a delivery — Div🦁 (@div_yumm) February 7, 2024

Good swing!