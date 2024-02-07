More Options

‌BPL 2024 | Khulna Tigers fall prey to Aamer Jamal's fifer as Comilla attains back-to-back victory

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

Comilla Victorians make it back-to-back wins after thrashing the Khulna Tigers in Mirpur. Litton Das, Mohammad Rizwan, and Will Jacks set the tone for a fighting total and Aamer Jamal’s fifer coupled with economical bowling outshined the opposition as Comilla leapfrogs to third spot.

Opting to bat first, the Comilla Victorians started slow, scoring only nine runs in the first three overs. With Mohammad Rizwan struggling against the new ball, Litton Das switched gears, smacking four sixes across the next three overs to end the powerplay at 46/0. Gradually, the pair built the innings until the halfway mark and consolidated 69 runs for the opening stand before Nasum Ahmed removed both openers in the tenth over. The skipper fell shy of his fifty by just four runs while Rizwan followed suit for the scoreboard to reflect 70/2 in 10 overs. Eventually, Will Jacks and Towhid Hridoy carried the baton for the next 33 balls but could manage only 29 runs before Mohammad Wasim Jr outsmarted the former in the 16th over. The pressure of dot balls during the middle overs resulted in wickets tumbling in clusters, but a quickfire from Jakir Ali (18 off 8 deliveries) helped them finish at 149/7 in 20 overs.

In reply, the Tigers got an unfavourable start after captain Anamul Haque Bijoy and Afif Hossain failed to play their natural game and were dismissed in an attempt to execute big shots. Soon, Akbar Ali followed them back to the hut on the final ball of the powerplay leaving the Tigers reeling at 32/3 after six overs. The wickets tumbled as the middle and lower order stuttered against Aamer Jamal and Will Jacks, losing five wickets in the next ten overs. With the score reading 88/8 after 16 overs, Nasum Ahmed fell prey to Jamal’s fifth scalp of the day after holing out in the deep. Despite the diminished hopes of a Khulna victory, No. 9 Wasim Jr. whacked Mustafizur Ahmed and Tanvir Islam at the fag end of the contest before suffering the final nail in the coffin to Victorian's 34-run triumph.

